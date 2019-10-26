8 Engaging Podcasts To Listen To When You're Exercising

Sometimes when I work out I want to listen to Lady Gaga on full volume. Other times I'd rather have Karen and Georgia tell me a good murder story on the podcast My Favorite Murder. Same? If you're looking to mix up your workout motivation, engaging podcasts to listen to while you exercise will make the time fly. Whether it's true crime, mental health, trivia, career advancement, spirituality, or a different topic, there's definitely a podcast that will keep your attention while you're getting your workout on.

Aside from My Favorite Murder, I like episodic podcasts that stick with one topic or story for the entire season. Because I'm looking forward to the next episode, I actually can't wait to start exercising so I can find out what happened. What's more, podcasts do double duty. While I know the words to every Lady Gaga song on my Spotify playlist, every time I listen to a podcast I learn something new. If you follow this line of reasoning, listening to podcasts while you workout can make you smarter.

At the very least you'll be armed with interesting facts your friends and co-workers don't have, which means you can strike up a conversation about things like the Radium Girls, women factory workers who glowed in the dark after contracting radium poisoning in the 1920s. Need some ideas for your next listen? Check out these podcasts to keep your going during your workout.

1. My Favorite Murder Apple Podcasts Until I ran out of episodes, because I'm all caught up, My Favorite Murder was my go-to workout podcast. I listened to it through hours of walking and bike riding. If you're a true crime fan with a sense of humor, hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark will become your new BFFs. While a comedy podcast about murder might seem inappropriate, it's not what it sounds like. Karen and Georgia riff back and forth on a variety of hilarious topics, discuss their love for dresses with pockets, and regularly exclaim how much they love going to therapy. They also spill the detes on two murders each Thursday and they read murders submitted by fans (dubbed murderinos) every Monday. I don't laugh easily, but these two women have had me laughing to the point of tears more times than I can count. Look, just listen —trust me. You can listen to My Favorite Murder here.

2. Adulting Apple Podcasts Remember when you were a little kid and you couldn't wait to grow up? Now that you're a grown-ass human you probably realize that it's a lot less fun than it looked when you were a child. If you're looking for some people who get it then you're going to want to make the Adulting podcast your new workout partner. Hosted by Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos, Adulting covers pretty much every adulting topic you can think of. And it's comforting to know that no matter how together people seem, no one has this whole adulting thing figured out. If you feel like an adulting hot mess, tune in during your workouts where you'll be among friends.

3. The Big One: Your Survival Guide Apple Podcasts The Big One: Your Survival Guide is a great exercise partner because you can pretend you're in earthquake survival bootcamp as you listen. After a series of earthquakes in Los Angeles where I live this past summer, I started listening to this podcast, which details exactly what will happen and how to prepare for the inevitable earthquake they say will destroy Los Angeles. Not only did this podcast keep me moving, it also motivated me and my roommate to get serious about earthquake prep. Now we have a disaster kit in the house, one in each of our cars, and instructions on our phones for how to hot wire a car. Because you have to be prepared for every scenario. You can listen to The Big One here.

4. This Podcast Will Kill You Apple Podcasts Who knew there were so many ways to die? Disease ecology majors Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke have a fascination with epidemics and weird medical mysteries, and they want to share their passion with you. On This Podcast Will Kill You, the Erins discuss everything from poop to puss to the plague. If you're into all that's gross and weird, this is a podcast that will make time pass quickly while you're exercising. It will also have you upping your hand washing game because of the aforementioned plague (yeah, it's back). You can download This Podcast Will Kill You here.

5. Podrunner Podbean Whether you're a regular runner or you're doing a Couch to 5k challenge, having some energizing music to listen to while you pound the pavement can help pass the time. Enter Podrunner, a podcast that offers one-hour high-energy playlists to keep your feet moving and your mind engaged. "Podrunner's fixed-tempo and interval exercise mixes are perfect for power walking, jogging, running, spinning, elliptical, aerobics, and many other tempo-based forms of exercise," the description on PodBean noted.

6. Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations Apple Podcasts If you grew up in the '90s, you likely spent a lot of time watching Oprah after school. If you're a baby millennial, and you're not in the know, Oprah Winfrey used to have a daily afternoon talk show. Now she has her own network and her own podcast, Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations. On the podcast, Oprah conducts inspiring interviews with all of your favorite celebs. And the best thing about the podcast is that you can watch it, or take it on the go to keep you company while you work out. Put your ear buds in and listen to Oprah chat with everyone from author and transgender advocate Janet Mock to actor and director Bradley Cooper and everyone in between. Listen to Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

7. Disgraceland Apple Podcasts Sometimes it seems like famous people, especially musicians, can get away with anything. Biting the heads off of birds, driving motorcycles through hotel hallways, and even murder. If you want to know whom is getting away with what then the Disgraceland podcast is for you. If you need something to keep your mind occupied while you exercise, tune in and turn up the volume. "Real rock stars are more like feral, narcissistic animals than functioning members of society and that is precisely what makes them so damn entertaining," the podcast description noted. "If you love true crime and you love music then get ready to love this podcast." This is one of my roomie's go-to workout podcasts. You can download Disgraceland here.