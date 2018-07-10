Recent research done by the Publishers Association has shown that films that are based on books tend to make more money. A stonking average of 44 percent more, in fact, in UK box office sales. Now that is nothing to sniff at is it? Any book worm knows that the book tends to be better, but you just absolutely have to get a look see what Hollywood has done with it. With former smash successes like all the Harry Potter and Bridget Jones, movie fans are often waiting with baited breath to see what films based on books are coming out this year.

Reading is excellent for your mind and your soul but sometimes, you just want to chow down on some over priced popcorn, ice cold drinks, and images of people who you'll never meet but somehow feel like you know. Hands up anyone who may or may not occasionally just skip the book and go straight to the movie edition. There is zero shame in that! However, a sick part of enjoying a film that you have already read is being all smug about knowing which bits have been left out. It's like a little secret club. And who doesn't love a secret club? Here are eight new adaptations hitting your screens later this year.

1 'Mary Queen Of Scots' Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This film is based on John Guy's biography of Mary Queen Of Scots. Usually portrayed as the romantic of the Tudor sisters, this book shows her more as a strong AF, intelligent woman who was as clever as her sister Elizabeth. In making this book, Guy compiled surviving documents as well as finding and uncovering lots of never before seen sources. The film adaptation stars Saoirse Ronan as the title character and Margot Robbie as her legendary sister, Queen Elizabeth I. Definitely a must see for any period drama fans, especially ones who enjoy some serious costumes. Release Date: TBC

2 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas!' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube One of my personal favourite Christmas time books is for sure The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Especially as I get older and Christmas seems to be getting more expensive, I can understand where this green guy is coming from, am I right? The iconic book by the legendary Dr Seuss is written in full verse and illustrated in the author's iconic and unique style. This isn't its first time on the silver screen of course, with Jim Carey playing a pretty terrifying looking version of the grumpy green Grinch way back when in 2000. This will be the first computer animated edition, with the title character set to be played by heart throb and actual hero Benedict Cumberbatch. Release Date: November 9

3 'Boy Erased' Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boy Erased is the terribly sad and terribly scary memoir of a man named Garrard Conley. Conley is the son of a Baptist Pastor and was brought up in the strict manner often attributed to the Baptist church. The book tells the story of his sexuality, and the struggle to come to terms with yourself when you have been told you are wrong your whole life. After his parents find out that he is gay they, as you would expect, hit the roof. Conley is basically told that he either enters "conversion therapy" or he will be ostracised. Not just by his parents, but his whole family, social circle, and of course the God he has been devoted to his whole life. The film is set to star Lucas Hedges as Conley, with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe playing his parents. Release Date: November 2

4 'Mowgli' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book is a literary classic in every sense of the word. Written way back when in 1894, it's a collection of 14 stories including all of your favourite characters from the Disney film (if you haven't read the book). The main protagonist is of course, Mowgli. He is a boy who was abandoned as a baby and is raised by wolves. He grows up in the jungle making lots of lovely but also scary pals because, ya know, wild animals. The latest screen adaptation looks super action packed and kinda scary. The guaranteed smash hit stars, among others, Rohan Chand, Freida Pinto, and the voices of Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch. Release Date: October 19

5 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Dare I admit, this is the one from the list I am 100 percent most psyched about. From the world of Harry Potter, came Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, which was written for Comic Relief by the goddess herself, JK Rowling. After the obvious insane smash hit that was all them Harry Potter movies, Warner Brothers decided to split the Fantastic Beasts series into several parts, with this being the second instalment. The film is based on the book's author (well pretend author) Newt Scamander, a "magizoologist". Basically he is expert in all the crazy magical creatures and how to deal with them. The films serve as a prequel to the Harry Potter films, with the second film concentrating on dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and all of his evil magic. There are no words for how excited I am about this film, which stars Jude Law as Dumbledore. Release date: November 16

6 'The Little Stranger' Focus Features on YouTube Excellent story teller Sarah Waters wrote The Little Stranger back in 2009. The gothic novel, set in 1940's England is an incredibly eerie ghost story that's miles away from Waters' usual lesbian themes, but as always with her work, an excellent period piece. Faraday is a country doctor with a humble background who is called to Hundreds Hall, a crumbling old country estate that has definitely seen better days. He is there to treat one of the maids but it becomes apparent he needs to attend to other family members as the story unfolds. The appearance of a spooky AF little girl ghost shows there is an evil in the house and many mysteries to unfold. With Hollywood heavyweights like Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, and Charlotte Rampling, this film is set to become a creepy classic. Release Date: August 31

7 'Crazy Rich Asians' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Crazy Rich Asians, written by Singaporean Kevin Kwan, is the tale of east meets west and middle class meets mega rich. Rachel, an economics lecturer at NYU raised by a single mother, falls for Nicholas Young who also lectures at NYU. Native to Singapore, he was raised in London and throughout their relationship managed to keep the fact that his parents are uber rich quiet. When I say uber rich, I mean like top property developers in Singapore kind of rich. The book tells the story of her struggling to fit in to a society where it's not who you are but who you were born as that matters. The film, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, is the first major feature film with a predominantly Asian cast in 25 years, and is looking set to be a summer classic. Release Date: August 17

8 'The Girl In The Spider's Web' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This book is the fourth in the Millenium series and the first not authored by its creator Stieg Larsson, who sadly died in 2004. This story, written by David Lagercrantz, picks up where we left off, in the world of hackers and journalists and girls with dragon tattoos. The latest instalment, starring UK star Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, is set to be as crazily action packed as all of its predecessors. Expect to see lots of bad guys getting what they deserve. Release date: October 19