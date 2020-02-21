The newest H&M Studio Collection launched on February 20, with the first iteration of a two-part assortment that will have you dreaming of warmer weather. Inspired by the Swedish island of Gotland, the designers looked to the surfer as their muse, called out by the brand as “one who mixes sporty swimsuits with voluminous dresses and statement platform leather boots.”

There are 45 pieces in the collection as a whole, ranging from kaftan-style dresses to brightly colored leather pants. There is an electric blue long-sleeved swimsuit, a color block chunky crochet knit, abstractly-patterned wide-leg silk pants, and more.

And while you could wear this bold collection from head-to-toe on an island far, far away, the H&M Studio Collection pieces are equally relevant to the city slicker wardrobe. Style the bold chiffon blouse with jeans, the hot pink pants with a casual white T-shirt, or the pencil skirt with a leather jacket. The possibilities are endless.

The new collection will be complemented by a second drop on May 28 that will further expand upon the selection of beach cover-ups and sporty swimwear as Summer quickly approaches.

Shop this head-turning collection now, both in store and on hm.com, but find the best 8 pieces from the capsule right here.

The Dress H&M Voluminous Chiffon Dress $199 | H&M Whether you're headed to the beach, or just dreaming of it, this dress is for you. Pair it with flip flops for a day in the sand, or throw on sneakers to trek through the city.

The Crocheted Top H&M Crocheted Top $99 | H&M The color and texture of this retro knit will be that extra something all your favorite classic denim looks were missing.

H&M Leather Sandals $99 | H&M Flip flop heels are all the rage among the street style set, and they look stunning paired with casual sundresses.

The Baseball Cap H&M Cotton Twill Cap $18 | H&M Go sporty with a hot pink baseball cap that is sure to become a warm-weather wardrobe staple.

The Handbag H&M Nubuck Handbag $129 | H&M This luxe gray bag is the perfect size and color to go with every look in your wardrobe.

The Blouse H&M Voluminous Blouse $70 | H&M Every stylish girl needs a go-to statement blouse, so why not make it this one?

The Swimwear H&M Lowcut Swimsuit $40 | H&M Update your swimwear collection for the coming season with one that's sure to turn heads, on and off the beach.