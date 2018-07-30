Watching romantic movies on Netflix can yield mixed emotional results. Depending on the comfort with which you view your own current relationship status, cuddling up and watching two people fall in love can be a depressing exercise in torture or an added element of fun to a night-in. No matter the way you fall on the subject of romance, though, the streaming service is tempting you to dive in, as there are eight romantic movies coming to Netflix this August. There are sweeping romantic dramas, teen rom-coms, and even an "Anne Hathaway falls in love in a castle" movie (a whole genre of its own, if you ask me).

With all anticipated arrivals, though, come some distressing departures, and this month's Netflix list is no different. Although rooters of romance will be losing a classic in the pre-Grey's Patrick Dempsey-rides-a-lawn-mower-to-love movie Can't Buy Me Love, fret not, for Netflix always comes through. Unlike the stress of actual dating, the relationship between you and your queue is one that can be decidedly one-sided, untethered to one selection over another, and a care given to you: "Are you still watching?" that you have no obligation to return.

With this mix of films aimed to either feed your inner hopeless romantic or send you running straight into singlehood (because, drama), feel free to indulge in a little date night with your digital soulmate.

1 'No Reservations' — Aug. 1 Warner Brothers The idea of two opposing chefs working in the same kitchen by day, talking quietly over wine at night could make for a so-bad-it's-good Hallmark movie. But somehow Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart avoid most rom com cliches in favor of a drama centered around two people whose differing culinary styles also extend themselves into the relationship. Plus, there is a lot of great food and wine to ogle.

2 'Steel Magnolias' — Aug. 1 Everett Collection Although there are more traditional love stories to be found in this 1989 classic, the real romance is among the female friends of the Louisiana town. Trading quips in a hair salon or supporting each other through dark moments, in the words of Julia Roberts' Shelby: "I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special." 30 minutes into this tearjerker, you'll know you're watching something special.

3 'P.S. I Love You' — Aug. 1 Cupid Distribution A romantic film that's framed by the loss of love, P.S. I Love You stars Hilary Swank as a woman whose late husband, played by Gerard Butler, leaves her notes to help her through the grieving process and possibly find new love. Come for the lush Ireland locales, stay for the surprising tasks Swank must complete as mandated by the letters. P.S., you'll be crying.

4 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' — Aug. 1 Buena Vista Pictures Admit it: ever since Netflix bestowed upon us the first Princess Diaries film in July, you've been clamoring for the arrival of the sequel. Basically the Meghan and Harry story, and featuring Chris Pine prior to romancing Wonder Woman, this sequel is (arguably) more iconic than the first. Pro tip: arrange your Netflix queue with the first two films, and toss in Ella Enchanted for good measure. Fans would watch Hathaway and Pine fall into a fountain after a foot-popping kiss any day.

5 'The Aviator' — Aug. 1 Warner Brothers Leonardo DiCaprio's Howard Hughes is a director with a preference for romance with classic female film actors: Ava Gardner, Jean Harlow, AND Katherine Hepburn (played by Cate Blanchett, who won an Oscar for the role). there is plenty of Old Hollywood mystique no matter which relationship you root for.

6 'The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society' — Aug. 10 StudioCanal S.A. A historical romance is often a welcome change of pace and Lily James, who plays Juliet, is caught between two men and two worlds when she begins to write a new book based on the titular town. You can suppose choosing between Glen Powell and Michiel Huisman might prove difficult.

7 'Wish I Was Here' — Aug. 16 Focus Features Two love stories for the price of one. Zach Braff and Kate Hudson play a married couple struggling to provide for their young children, while Braff's younger brother, played by Josh Gad, attempts to seduce his crush through Comic Con cosplay.