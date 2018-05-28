Don't let the May 29 full Flower Moon fool you. Despite its airy name, this full moon could inspire some major competition, and the signs the May 2018 full Flower Moon will affect the most should be mentally prepared for a challenge. "The May 2018 full moon straddles the most important natural axis in the heavens, which is The Heart of the Scorpion opposite The Eye of the Bull," Astrology King noted on its website. During a full moon the sun and moon are opposite each other, which can highlight polarities in your life, and this particular polar paring can make things more intense than usual.

"Inner tension and external pressures can lead to personal conflict and crises that drain your energy," Astrology King explained. "Your home, family, and intimate relationships come into sharper focus following a full moon." The full Flower Moon will affect mutable signs (signs that have are ruled by change) Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces the most.

Because these same signs are also being supercharged by Gemini season, the need to speed up without thinking things through could lead to avoidable conflicts. "The moon opposite the sun in mutable Sagittarius makes this a hyper day," the website Addicted to Astrology revealed. "Stop and think before you act. You could be mentally and physically overstimulated."

Despite your instinct to go full speed ahead, if you're a Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, or Pisces, it's important to take an extra beat before you speak or act if you don't want to end up in an argument. Choose your words and your tone wisely.

"The moon in Gemini is a time to talk the talk and walk the walk. Keep the lines of communication steady and don't be afraid to tell it like it is. Just make sure you use tact and avoid negative comments as they will backfire," Addicted to Astrology noted. "People will be talking, so do your best to avoid and beware of gossip, drama and secrets."

This is going to be especially difficult for Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces because the urge to move ahead will be at odds with the need to take a pause. If you're feeling particularly edgy during the full Flower Moon (also known as the Honey Moon), consider doing a cleansing ritual to help center yourself instead of going full on game on with anyone who disagrees with you.

Astrologer and writer Yasmin Boland wrote on her website Moonology that Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius will benefit from the energy of the full Flower Moon, which will offer relief from recent struggles and make having fun a top priority. She advised that you focus on the possibilities in your life instead of dwelling on what's not working.

Shining a light on the positive can lead to some exciting opportunities during the second half of Gemini season. If you need to release some dark and twisty vibes from your life by forgiving someone so you can let go of their toxic energy, Boland recommended writing it down on a piece of paper and burning it as part of full moon forgiveness ceremony.

Even though Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces might struggle during the full Flower Moon, Addicted to Astrology noted that it's still an ideal time to make a love connection. "This is also a great day for flirting, romance, socializing, and making a good impression on others either in person, with telephone calls, texts or email. Keep in touch with the VIPs in your life."

What's more, Gemini and Sagittarius will find that others are magnetically drawn to them during the full Flower Moon. "These signs will have the upper hand in business and personal relationships," Addicted to Astrology revealed. "They radiate charm, warmth, and sex appeal and will get their way in just about anything today."

The secret to making the full Flower Moon work for you, no matter what your sign, is to strike a balance. The more you ground yourself, the less likely you are to feel agitated and engage in conflict. With Gemini season speeding everything up, use the May 29 full Flower Moon to slow down and take care of yourself so you don't get burned out before summer even starts. Because, sometimes the best things in life happen when you're standing still. If you don't take a break from life in the fast lane once in awhile, you could miss out on some of life's greatest gifts.