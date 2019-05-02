8 Spring Shoes The Fashion Editors At BDG Will Be Wearing All Season
Although the weather has been a little touch and go recently, I think it's safe to say that spring has sprung and it's here to stay! That means it's finally time to put away the UGGs and other boots and swap them out for sandals, slides, and other shoes that don't require socks. (Although I will say I have recently been put on to wearing socks with ballet flats and it is such a cute look.) It's an exciting time to think about footwear and what you want for the coming months and warmer temperatures. Are there a pair of sneakers you've been fiending for? What kind of sandals will you find to show off a pedicure? Or are you completely at a loss and totally overwhelmed by what to do about shoes for the season?
That's OK. I've certainly been there too. But I tapped all the fashion experts at BDG and asked them to weigh in on what shoes they were excited about for spring. They were more than willing to share their favorites and provide some great inspiration if you're still having a hard time figuring out what to put on your feet now that the weather is a little warmer.
Miista Antoni Brick Camel Broudeax Leather Heels
Antoni Brick Camel Bordeaux Leather Heels
$365
Miista
Sizes 35-41
Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor for The Zoe Report, saw these when she was in Paris and stopped by the Missta store in the Marais. She says, "I was instantly drawn to these cool retro-inspired heels. I'm usually hesitant to sport heels (I do a lot of walking in NYC) but these are comfortable and cute. Win-win."
Vans ComfyCush Suede/Canvas Era
ComfyCush Suede/Canvas Era
$60
Vans
Sizes 5-14.5
Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor, actually looks forward to getting new sneakers. She says, "Buying new sneakers is one of my favorite parts of spring, and I was so excited to hear that Vans decided to add a little extra cushion and support to their classic styles this year! I've always been huge fan of the brand, but now I can barely bring myself to wear anything else on my feet."
Prada Logo-Embossed Rubber-Trimmed Leather And Canvas Sandals
Logo-Embossed Rubber-Trimmed Leather And Canvas Sandals
$590
Net A Porter
Sizes 35-41.5
Lauren Caruso, Managing Editor of The Zoe Report, has been "eyeing these Prada sandals for what feels like forever. So it's high time they make it into my closet. They'd look great with a breezy dress — as soon as the weather cooperates."
Hush Puppies Cyra Catelyn
Crya Catelyn
$69.99
Hush Puppies
Sizes 5-13
Bustle's Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor, Katie Dupere says, "I am the type of girl who wears boots all. Year. Long. — and that doesn't change in the warmer months. For spring, these boots in black are my go-to. They are lightweight and super cute, while also having the durability to deal with all those April showers. Though they are made of soft suede, they are protected by a coating that resists water damage and scuffs. Hush Puppies also carries wide sizes, which is an absolute necessity for me because I have extremely wide feet."
Simon Miller F105 Blackout Platform
F105 Blackout Platform
$490
Simon Miller
Sizes 35-41
Mecca James-Williams, Contributing Market Editor at The Zoe Report, is ready for the sun. She says "Summer is coming, and I am really ready for a bright funky shoe to wear with cut-out shorts and fun summer dresses! These Simon Miller platforms pack the perfect '90s punch, and are true showstoppers."
Cole Haan ZEROGRAND All Day Trainer With Stretchlite
ZEROGRAND All Day Trainer With Stretchlite
$150
Cole Haan
Sizes 5-11
Sara Tan, Bustle's West Coast Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, is happy to see that it is still socially acceptable to wear sneakers pretty much everywhere, from breakfast meetings to the office to dinner. She can't wait to wear these Cole Haan Zerogrand All Day Trainers this spring. "They're super comfy and lightweight, but are a bit more chic than some other more casual-looking kicks," she explains. "They were made with a patented knit that makes the shoe super breathable and provides a supportive, cushioned footbed, so you can wear them to the gym, too."
Zara Shell Slide Sandals
Shell Slide Sandals
$69.90
Zara
Sizes 5-11
Bustle's Fashion & Beauty Features Editor, Kayla Greaves, says "I'm seriously hoping we have a warm spring, because I can't wait to throw on a pair of sandals! I love these beautiful slides from Zara because of the shells and the multi-colored beading — perfect to wear with nearly any outfit."
Alchimia de Ballin Satin Strass Sandals
Satin Strass Sandals
$845
Shopbop
Sizes 35.5-41
I have taken inventory of my closet and realized I seriously and tragically lack color in my summer shoe options! If not summer to be bold with color choices, than when?! I love the sparkle detail of these too to add a little something extra and can make them a little more formal than your average sandal. And at three inches, these are totally walkable — so you can skip spending on taxis!