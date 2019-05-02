Although the weather has been a little touch and go recently, I think it's safe to say that spring has sprung and it's here to stay! That means it's finally time to put away the UGGs and other boots and swap them out for sandals, slides, and other shoes that don't require socks. (Although I will say I have recently been put on to wearing socks with ballet flats and it is such a cute look.) It's an exciting time to think about footwear and what you want for the coming months and warmer temperatures. Are there a pair of sneakers you've been fiending for? What kind of sandals will you find to show off a pedicure? Or are you completely at a loss and totally overwhelmed by what to do about shoes for the season?

That's OK. I've certainly been there too. But I tapped all the fashion experts at BDG and asked them to weigh in on what shoes they were excited about for spring. They were more than willing to share their favorites and provide some great inspiration if you're still having a hard time figuring out what to put on your feet now that the weather is a little warmer.

Miista Antoni Brick Camel Broudeax Leather Heels Antoni Brick Camel Bordeaux Leather Heels $365 Miista Sizes 35-41 Buy On Miista Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor for The Zoe Report, saw these when she was in Paris and stopped by the Missta store in the Marais. She says, "I was instantly drawn to these cool retro-inspired heels. I'm usually hesitant to sport heels (I do a lot of walking in NYC) but these are comfortable and cute. Win-win."

Vans ComfyCush Suede/Canvas Era ComfyCush Suede/Canvas Era $60 Vans Sizes 5-14.5 Buy On Vans Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor, actually looks forward to getting new sneakers. She says, "Buying new sneakers is one of my favorite parts of spring, and I was so excited to hear that Vans decided to add a little extra cushion and support to their classic styles this year! I've always been huge fan of the brand, but now I can barely bring myself to wear anything else on my feet."

Prada Logo-Embossed Rubber-Trimmed Leather And Canvas Sandals Logo-Embossed Rubber-Trimmed Leather And Canvas Sandals $590 Net A Porter Sizes 35-41.5 Buy On Net A Porter Lauren Caruso, Managing Editor of The Zoe Report, has been "eyeing these Prada sandals for what feels like forever. So it's high time they make it into my closet. They'd look great with a breezy dress — as soon as the weather cooperates."

Hush Puppies Cyra Catelyn Crya Catelyn $69.99 Hush Puppies Sizes 5-13 Bustle's Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor, Katie Dupere says, "I am the type of girl who wears boots all. Year. Long. — and that doesn't change in the warmer months. For spring, these boots in black are my go-to. They are lightweight and super cute, while also having the durability to deal with all those April showers. Though they are made of soft suede, they are protected by a coating that resists water damage and scuffs. Hush Puppies also carries wide sizes, which is an absolute necessity for me because I have extremely wide feet."

Simon Miller F105 Blackout Platform F105 Blackout Platform $490 Simon Miller Sizes 35-41 Buy On Simon Miller Mecca James-Williams, Contributing Market Editor at The Zoe Report, is ready for the sun. She says "Summer is coming, and I am really ready for a bright funky shoe to wear with cut-out shorts and fun summer dresses! These Simon Miller platforms pack the perfect '90s punch, and are true showstoppers."

Cole Haan ZEROGRAND All Day Trainer With Stretchlite ZEROGRAND All Day Trainer With Stretchlite $150 Cole Haan Sizes 5-11 Buy On Cole Haan Sara Tan, Bustle's West Coast Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, is happy to see that it is still socially acceptable to wear sneakers pretty much everywhere, from breakfast meetings to the office to dinner. She can't wait to wear these Cole Haan Zerogrand All Day Trainers this spring. "They're super comfy and lightweight, but are a bit more chic than some other more casual-looking kicks," she explains. "They were made with a patented knit that makes the shoe super breathable and provides a supportive, cushioned footbed, so you can wear them to the gym, too."

Zara Shell Slide Sandals Shell Slide Sandals $69.90 Zara Sizes 5-11 Buy On Zara Bustle's Fashion & Beauty Features Editor, Kayla Greaves, says "I'm seriously hoping we have a warm spring, because I can't wait to throw on a pair of sandals! I love these beautiful slides from Zara because of the shells and the multi-colored beading — perfect to wear with nearly any outfit."