Kim K Went Full Barbiecore In A Plunging Dress & "Pantaboots"

Barbie summer never dies, it just reinvents itself. While the “Barbiecore” fashion craze may have reached its peak a couple years back, the glittery, hot-pink look has never truly faded away.

The Kar-Jenner clan, despite their penchant for edgy neutrals, has surprisingly championed the Summer 2025 return to Barbiecore. Kim Kardashian (very well the most beige-inclined of the bunch, from her monochromatic wardrobe to her controversially colorless home decor) most recently hopped on the trend, in a plunging dress and sky-high boots straight out of Barbie’s closet.

Kim K’s Barbiecore Dress and Pantaboots

“BALENCI BARBIE 4LYFE,” Kim captioned her July 8 Instagram story, showing off her doll-worthy ‘fit, while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The neon pink Balenciaga dress tied behind Kim’s neck, and the neckline plunged all the way to the waist, with just a small bow holding it closed in the center. The thigh-high slit in the skirt revealed a pair of hot pink “pantaboots” — a stocking/stiletto crossover that reached all the way up her exposed leg. And, in classic Kim K form, she accessorized the look with a pair of shield sunglasses.

More Kar-Jenner Barbiecore Looks

This summer, pink is the new pink, and Kim is not the only Kar-Jenner to turn a look in the shade. Little sis Kylie Jenner recently donned a very Barbie look in a photoshoot revealing the return of her famed Lip Kits. She wore a bubblegum pink latex mini with a plunging halter neckline, and of course, matching pink heels.

Khloé Kardashian also stepped out in a stunning pale pink look for the Bezos-Sánchez wedding. She wore a sparkling floor-length gown with a seashell-like neckline, which perfectly displayed her diamond lariat necklace. She topped the look off with a draping, pink feather boa.

Barbie would certainly approve.