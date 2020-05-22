Bustle

8 Summer 2020 Handbag Trends You're About To See All Over Instagram

By Ryan Gale
As you transition your wardrobe from one season to another, the easiest way to do so is with a brand-new accessory. And the perfect place to start is by embracing summer 2020 handbag trends. Not only are they a great add-on to every look, but bags also serve the purpose of acting as a catch-all for all your extraneous daily items.

Not all bags are created equal, however. And, you’re certainly due for an upgrade no matter what shape or size you choose. It’s been a long winter and it’s time for you to indulge in a little retail therapy for a grab bag that will make your head-to-toe look feel like summer.

There are 8 trends that are taking hold when it comes to runway-to-street-style looks this season, including ‘90s-inspired sling bags, ‘50s wovens, and ‘20s drawstring pouches. While the looks run the gamut from evening favorites to daytime classics, they all harken back to an earlier time, to be mixed and matched into your more modern ready-to-wear looks with reckless abandon.

Ahead, find the top Summer 2020 handbag trends that you should be shopping right now — and the bags that you should start with, for every budget and style.

Sling Styles

Take the fanny pack style to the next level with a cross-body sling that remains close to the torso for a sportier appeal.

Free People Hudson Sling Bag
$78
|
Free People
Yuzefi Doris Bag
$484
|
Farfetch
Baggu Small Crescent Purse
$144
|
Shopbop
Marc Jacobs The Eclipse Bag
$225
|
Shopbop

Baguette Bag

Channel your inner early-aughts club kid, choosing a smaller baguette style that slips right underneath your shoulder and comes in a range of colors and materials.

Mango Oval Short Handle Bag
$30
|
Mango
By Far Rachel Bag
$308
|
Shopbop
Zara Glossy Shoulder Bag
$30
|
Zara
Urban Outfitters Croc Baguette Bag
$39
|
Urban Outfitters

Top Handle Bags

For a more tailored appeal, consider a style that has a top handle. It will make your outfit more polished, even if the bag silhouette is slouchy at its core.

Zara Animal Embossed Multi-Position Buckle Crossbody Bag
$30
|
Zara
Meda Tote Bag
$444
|
Farfetch
Marques'Almeida Gathered Clutch Bag
$264
|
Farfetch
Kate Spade Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
$278
|
Kate Spade

Woven Bags

One of the most summer-ready styles out there is the woven bag. It will instantly transport you to the beaches of France, coasts of Italy, or pools of Miami, adding that perfect warm weather appeal to your every look.

Serpui Straw Clutch Bag
$300
|
Farfetch
Into the Woods Prairie Patchwork Bag
$240
|
Into the Woods
Caterina Bertini Woven Shoulder Bag
$140
|
Shopbop
Banago Alana Woven Bamboo Tote Bag
$149
|
Anthropologie

Mini

No matter what handbag shape you’re into, make it micro mini this season. You might not be able to fit very much beyond a lipstick in it, but you sure will look good.

Imago-A Nº52 Demi Lune Mini
$325
|
Imago-A
Audette Mini Nuit
$250
|
Audette
Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Micro Bag
$148
|
Rebecca Minkoff
Mango Double Strap Mini Basket Bag
$30
|
Mango

Drawstring Pouch

Embrace your flapper style with a drawstring pouch bag. With more casual leathers and fun printed options, they’re now wearable for morning, noon, and night.

Gloss Game The Emmalu
$148
|
Gloss Game
Free People Carmen Chain Clutch
$58
|
Free People
Melie Bianco Monica Rope Tote Bag
$78
|
Anthropologie
Studio Amelia 2.1 Box Bag
$165
|
Farfetch

Wristlet

More than any other handbag style, the wristlet is exploding in popularity this season. Beloved by it girls of the ‘90s and ‘00s, it’s back with a vengeance this summer, worn with jeans, skirts and jumpsuits alike.

Cult Gaia Farah Wristlet
$208
|
Shopbop
Ganni Mini Wristlet Bag
$343
|
Shopbop
Simone Rocha Spike-Embellished Leather Wristlet Clutch
$265
|
Matches
Little Liffner Twisted Wristlet Tote Bag
$230
|
Farfetch

Bucket Bag

The easiest throw-on-and-go bag is, hands down, the bucket bag. Quite literally a catchall, this slightly smaller take on the tote style is casual, convenient, and oh-so-cool.

Coach Drawstring Bucket Bag
$140
|
Coach
Staud Bisset Canvas and Leather Bucket Bag
$206
|
Matches
Vanina Comino Beaded Mini Basket Bag
$260
|
Farfetch
Elleme Bucket Tote Bag
$283
|
Farfetch