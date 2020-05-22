8 Summer 2020 Handbag Trends You're About To See All Over Instagram

As you transition your wardrobe from one season to another, the easiest way to do so is with a brand-new accessory. And the perfect place to start is by embracing summer 2020 handbag trends. Not only are they a great add-on to every look, but bags also serve the purpose of acting as a catch-all for all your extraneous daily items.

Not all bags are created equal, however. And, you’re certainly due for an upgrade no matter what shape or size you choose. It’s been a long winter and it’s time for you to indulge in a little retail therapy for a grab bag that will make your head-to-toe look feel like summer.

There are 8 trends that are taking hold when it comes to runway-to-street-style looks this season, including ‘90s-inspired sling bags, ‘50s wovens, and ‘20s drawstring pouches. While the looks run the gamut from evening favorites to daytime classics, they all harken back to an earlier time, to be mixed and matched into your more modern ready-to-wear looks with reckless abandon.

Ahead, find the top Summer 2020 handbag trends that you should be shopping right now — and the bags that you should start with, for every budget and style.

Sling Styles Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Take the fanny pack style to the next level with a cross-body sling that remains close to the torso for a sportier appeal.

Baguette Bag Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channel your inner early-aughts club kid, choosing a smaller baguette style that slips right underneath your shoulder and comes in a range of colors and materials.

Top Handle Bags Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a more tailored appeal, consider a style that has a top handle. It will make your outfit more polished, even if the bag silhouette is slouchy at its core.

Woven Bags Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most summer-ready styles out there is the woven bag. It will instantly transport you to the beaches of France, coasts of Italy, or pools of Miami, adding that perfect warm weather appeal to your every look.

Mini Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No matter what handbag shape you’re into, make it micro mini this season. You might not be able to fit very much beyond a lipstick in it, but you sure will look good.

Drawstring Pouch Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Embrace your flapper style with a drawstring pouch bag. With more casual leathers and fun printed options, they’re now wearable for morning, noon, and night.

Wristlet Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images More than any other handbag style, the wristlet is exploding in popularity this season. Beloved by it girls of the ‘90s and ‘00s, it’s back with a vengeance this summer, worn with jeans, skirts and jumpsuits alike.