The summer solstice marks the official beginning of summer and the longest day of the year. To many, this day doesn't mean anything more than some extra sunshine and the start of an exciting new season. And while that's all true, it's also important to remember that the summer solstice is about a whole lot more than that. This is a day with so many deeper meanings that has been associated with a tremendous amount of ancient rituals and celebrations — so it makes sense that it would affect your zodiac sign. The 2018 summer solstice comes with some interesting astrology predictions that are going to affect your life in some way or another, and it's important to recognize what these are.

The summer solstice is a time of celebration, reflection, and spiritual significance. As this is considered midsummer, or the middle of the year, it marks the beginning of the season about nature and beauty. Ancient civilizations celebrated the solstice as a time to usher in and honor light, our connection to the sun and the Earth, and new beginnings. Natalia Kuna says, "The summer solstice is a celebration of the return to light, and it so powerfully reminds us of the light within each of us and the full potential of our individuated as well as united light or christ consciousness (our cosmic sense of unity). It is about awakening, or reaching enlightenment, as an omnipotent symbol of ascension and the ultimate triumph of light over darkness."

As the date of the solstice, June 21 also marks the beginning of Cancer season. This brings about its own astrological significance, something that will affect each zodiac sign in either big ways or subtle ways. Both the solstice and Cancer's birthday is going to bring in a lot of new energy, and being aware of that will help you make sense of any changes that might occur in your life. Here's what you can expect, astrologically speaking, from the summer solstice:

Cancer is ruled by the moon, and is known for being a highly emotional sign. As Cancer season begins on the same day of the summer solstice, we can expect to feel a little more emotional than usual. Astrology.com says, "The Moon is also the ruler of moods, and Cancers have plenty of those. These folks can cry you a river if they're so inclined, and they usually are. They can be overly sensitive, easily hurt and prone to brooding. Even so, Crabs find it easy to be sympathetic to others and are quick to show their affection. Their intuition is also a great help to them, especially in times of stress." Around the time of the solstice, you might find yourself feeling extra moody, whether that means crying more often than you're used to or feeling more passionate than normal.

If you've been feeling disconnected from your loved ones, now is the time to fix that. The solstice is a great time to bond with your friends and family members. Astrologer Jan Spiller says that people should spend the days around the solstice with their close friends and family, developing connections and allowing themselves to feel happy and loved with everyone around them. The solstice is a time to celebrate life, and you should do that with your loved ones, not just on your own.

Above all else, the summer solstice is about nature. As it signals the changing of the seasons and the midpoint of the year, a time to usher in light, this is the best time to go outdoors and connect with nature. Ancient summer solstice rituals are about honoring the sun and the light, celebrating what our planet is giving us, and feeling grateful for our earth. No matter what the weather is like, this is a time when you feel more connected to the outdoor world, and you should take advantage of that.

The summer solstice is going to make you feel a little more relaxed, like you can take things a bit slower while feeling grateful for what is around you. According to Mystic Mamma, "Summer teaches us patience. The fruit is green until it's ripe and you just can't rush it. Something of the slow, sure rhythm of the time will enter into us if we let it; no, we can't hurry things, but if we just relax and let go, things will reach their fullness without effort or ego's striving on our part."

At the same time, the solstice often makes us feel inspired to reach our goals. As it happens at the middle of the year, we're reminded of the things we wanted to accomplish, and the new season leaves us feeling motivated to get these things done. According to writer and practicing witch Julia Gustafson, "It simultaneously calls on us to acknowledge and celebrate the gradual pace of nature while waking us up to what's left on our to-do lists for the year." This is "a time for strength and resolve" and a chance to "refocus and reinvest in your ideas, relationships, goals, or projects."

As you feel more connected to nature and more inspired to get things done, you might find yourself feeling more creative as well. The beginning of Cancer season is another thing that could impact your creativity. Numerology Sign says, "Since Cancer is associated with the ocean, this can also be likened to depth of creativity. The oceans are huge bodies of water largely undiscovered. We have the ability to imagine, invent, and speculate as to the nature of the mysteries of life. Like the oceans, we have infinite creative capabilities as the realm of our imagination has no boundaries. Cancer represents this energetic vibration to manifest and create. Whereas Gemini energy helps us come up with ideas, Cancer breathes emotional life into these ideas. "During Cancer Season 2018 discover your center of creativity. Where in your soul are you channelling your own creative self? Do you feel you can be imaginative and emotionally connected to the people and world around you? Artists are able to get in touch with these centers and often know how to touch that place in others."

The summer solstice and Cancer season happening on the same day will mean that you might find yourself feeling very close to your family - that's because Cancer is a sign known for being a homebody. Astrology.com says, "Those born under this sign are 'roots' kinds of people, and take great pleasure in the comforts of home and family. Cancers are maternal, domestic and love to nurture others." Spend the time around the solstice with your closest family members, and use the energy to connect with them on a deeper level.