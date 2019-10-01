Another summer has come and gone. Meaning, it's time to begin planning your holiday travels. Whether you're looking for a romantic weekend escape, a girls’ getaway, or creating new family holiday traditions, Bermuda always has something great to offer. With sunny skies, pink-sand beaches, turquoise-blue waters, historic towns, and a vibrant culinary scene just two hours from most East Coast cities — you’ll feel right at home.

As the holiday season heats up in Bermuda, a warm and festive spirit comes over the island. Imagine caroling with dolphins, greeting an extraordinary sunrise on a pink-sand beach or savoring moments with family and friends over a rich slice of rum cake. When you're in Bermuda for the holidays, you'll experience colorful traditions, merry events and fun, only-in-Bermuda gifts for the lucky loved ones on your list.

There's a reason this vacation destination never goes out of style. From exploring a real shipwreck, to checking out a truly international city, here are eight holiday adventures you can only have in Bermuda.

1. Dive Legendary Shipwrecks

You may or may not know this, but Bermuda is the shipwreck capital of the world – it has more shipwrecks per square mile than any other place on Earth. You can get up close and personal with some treasures of the deep on a snorkeling trip with Dive Bermuda. If you're lucky, you might find a treasure yourself.

2. Take A Walk On The Wild Side

If you're looking for an inimitable dining experience in Bermuda, try the edible foraging tour, led by a local food expert. Bermudian vegan chef Doreen Williams James has found her passion in introducing tourists to the wild herbs and plants of this diverse island. In addition to tours where James guides you through the Bermudian wilderness to forage for food, she hosts cooking classes, dinners, and more. Honestly, this sounds just as great as a traditional Thanksgiving spread.

3. Taste The Island's Holiday Flavors

Who needs Egg Nog and peppermint rolls when you can enjoy a Bermudian holiday menu? The main courses are similar to the typical American spread, consisting of roast turkey and rum-glazed ham. That said, it's the sides like Hoppin’ Jon (cooked peas and rice), Paw Paw Casserole (ground beef, papaya, onions, and tomatoes), and cassava pie (a sweet cake made with shredded cassava root layered with chicken) that really make the meal. A slice of moist, buttery rum cake is the perfect finale.

4. Dance To The Gombey Beat

You could go caroling... or you could dance along to the infectious beat of the Gombeys. Throughout the year (and especially on Boxing Day), you’ll see Bermuda’s iconic Gombey troupes dancing down the island's streets and alleys. The Gombey tradition on the island goes back to at least the early 1800s. It’s a vibrant blend of African, Native American, Caribbean and British cultures. In other words, it’s extremely Bermudian. Learn more about this sacred and iconic folklore culture in the video below.

Bermuda Tourism Authority on YouTube

5. Go For A Gallop On The Beach

See Bermuda from a different perspective – in the saddle! Explore the alluring beaches and historic sites of Bermuda’s East End by horseback with private, guided tours from Bermuda Horse Trail Rides. All levels of experience are welcome.

6. Explore The Town Of St. George

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, St. George's is a cultural melting pot like none other. As the former capital of the island, the Town of St. George feels like stepping back in time to the British Colonial era, of which the 1700s style is preserved in the historic architecture. Take a moment to walk along the cobblestone streets and visit the magical Unfinished Church. Explore the historic Fort St. Catherine just a short distance from the town... Visiting in December? Check out the annual holiday boat parade and experience the Christmas Eve candlelight service at St. Peter’s Church, the oldest Anglican church in the western hemisphere. If you're looking for the perfect gift, check out Lili Bermuda Perfumery located in historic Stewart Hall, where perfumer Isabelle Ramsay-Brackstone blends her scents on-site, all inspired by Bermuda's unique flora. You can literally bring the scent of your vacation home with you.

7. Enjoy A Massage In A Cave

In very few places does a spa atmosphere actually live up to your fantasy. Bermuda is one of the exceptions. At Natura Spa, one of the island's many natural resort spas, you can experience a dreamy massage in an actual cave while floating in the water. It’s pure nirvana, listening to the silence and the gentle dripping of the stalactites.

8. Dream Of A Pink (Sand) Christmas

Instead of pumpkin-scented and peppermint-flavored everything, why not forgo the typical holiday sensory experiences for some totally new and relaxing ones? Dig your toes into the pink sand beaches. Float in crystal blue waters. In other words, enjoy a new holiday tradition – spend Christmas Day on one of Bermuda’s most blissful beaches. Many locals and expats spend December 25 on Elbow Beach to watch the sunrise, drink champagne and take a plunge in the 67.5 degree waters. I don't know about you, but that sounds way better than the weather outside being frightful.

