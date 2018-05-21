8 Upcoming Royal Events To Look Forward To If You Already Miss The Wedding

If you already miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding — and it was perfection, so why wouldn't you already miss it — don't fret, this wasn't the only time you'll see the happy couple in 2018. Members of the British royal family are always up to something, so there are plenty of upcoming royal events to look forward to. From birthdays to anniversaries to photo opportunities, all kinds of royal activities are ahead for you to experience from afar.

For example, on Monday (yes, only two days after her grandson's nuptials), Queen Elizabeth II and some of her family members attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. According to Hello magazine, in addition to Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, were also in attendance.

This isn't the only event the royal family has on the calendar for the remainder of the year. If you're looking forward to seeing more from Harry, Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their other family members, be sure to put the following dates on your calendar.

1 Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Celebration WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images His birthday isn't until Nov. 14, but Prince Charles is celebrating this major birthday early on May 22 for an important reason. According to Marie Claire, a garden party is being thrown at Buckingham Palace and, yes, Harry and Markle will be making their first appearance as a married couple. They also reportedly postponed their honeymoon in order to attend this special event. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, "The event will celebrate Charles's patronages, military affiliations and others involved in charities he supports." Scobie also tweeted, "Cadets and emergency services personnel who were first responders at the @ManchesterArena bombing on May 22, 2017, will also attend."

2 Meghan & Harry's Honeymoon WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Similar to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, there probably won't be photos released from their honeymoon, but just knowing they're going on a honeymoon should be good enough. Plus, there will surely be some details shared, including the location. They have yet to announce where they will honeymoon, but the top choice appears to be Namibia.

3 Meghan & Harry's First International Tour WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At some point, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their first international tour as a married couple. Official details regarding their tour have yet to be released, but it's probably safe to say this will take place a few months after their wedding, like Middleton and William who took their first tour two months after they married.

4 65th Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On June 2, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation. It's unclear what exactly the celebration will be at this point, but it seems likely that there will be one. In January, there was even a documentary, titled The Coronation, which aired on the Smithsonian Channel. The doc also featured the Queen, who spoke candidly (a rare occasion) about the day she officially became crowned.

5 Prince Louis' Christening Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both George and Charlotte's christenings took place two months after they were born, so it's probably safe to assume Prince Louis' will take place sometime in June. Details about Louis' christening haven't been revealed, but it can be expected. Plus, people also have christening photos to look forward to.

6 Prince George's Birthday WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton and William usually release birthday photos of their children, however there wasn't a new one shared on Charlotte's third birthday. That said, on May 5, Kensington Palace posted the first pictures of Louis, which were taken on Charlotte's birthday. One of the images also featured Charlotte. Middleton and William try not to overexpose their children to the public, but on George's fifth birthday a new photo could be released. Although, it also depends when Louis' christening takes place and whether those pictures are released in conjunction with George's birthday, similar to Charlotte's birthday and Louis' first pictures being combined.

7 Princess Eugenie's Wedding Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There is also another royal wedding to look forward to. On Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie is getting married to Jack Brooksbank, as revealed in February by her father, Princess Andrew, the Duke of York. Like Harry and Markle, they will also tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie's wedding will probably also be a royal affair, so you'll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled for photos.