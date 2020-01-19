If January was a person, it’s safe to say it wouldn’t be well liked. You’ve depleted your bank balance, pay day is a million miles away, and, worst of all, there's not a mince pie in sight. It’s a long, dull month and tomorrow (Jan. 20) marks the return of 'Blue Monday,' considered by some to be the most difficult day of the year to get through. If this applies to you, and you're looking for a little pick me up, here are 8 uplifting shows to watch on Blue Monday.

What to do while the nights are perpetually long and the mood is... blah? While it's tempting to stream another long and infuriating murder documentary, it’d be wise to go lighter with your TV options. (I’m aware just how well-produced the Don’t F*ck With Cats documentary is, but I'd still leave that for a different day).

Of course, for some, January blues comprise much more than duvet days and, if this month is feeling especially tough for you, it would be a good idea to reach out to a friend, a family member, or to your doctor for support.

However, for those just in need of a little boost, here’s a list of uplifting content to enjoy during January.

'Ru Paul's Drag Race' Logo on YouTube "If you can't love yourself, how the hell can you love somebody else!" is just one of the uplifting sayings you can expect from legendary drag queen RuPaul (or Mama Ru) on RuPaul's Drag Race. It's a gift that keeps on giving. Full of sparkle, colour, attitude and 'didn't-that-hurt?' jump splits, the contestants' confidence and love of a great contour is infectious. With over ten years of episodes now showing on Netflix, and a British series on BBC iPlayer, there's over 100 episodes to sink your teeth into. Watch on Netflix & BBC iPlayer

'Grace & Frankie' Netflix on YouTube The excellent Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return for season six of Grace & Frankie on Netflix. This season, the former frenemies continue re-build their lives following their very messy divorces — with hilarious consequences, of course. With feel-good humour and brilliant wit, it is essentially a show about ageing ungracefully and I'm here for it. Watch on Netflix

'Cheer' Netflix on YouTube Remember when the movie Bring It On had us wanting to live out our American cheerleading fantasies at our UK comprehensives? (No, just me?) Well, new documentary Cheer, on Netflix, will have you attempting cartwheels in your living room. But, as you'll soon learn, it isn’t all pom-poms and high-kicks. These accomplished teenage athletes compete at the highest level. Cheer follows new recruits at award-winning Texan college as the prepare to defend its cheer legacy. There’s stunning tricks and some near-death falls, yet the team camaraderie will warm your heart. Watch on Netflix

'The Good Place' The Good Place on YouTube All good sitcoms must come to an end, it seems. But not before streaming every episode all over again. NBC’s irreverent comedy The Good Place is currently showing its fourth and final season on Netflix. Before we cry over the loss of this whimsical series, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and the gang are still navigating the afterlife until Jan. 31. Who would have thought untimely deaths could be so funny? Watch on Netflix

'The Great British Bake Off' Channel 4 on YouTube Nothing has brought more feel-good joy to the British public than this show. And it's not just great cakes. The Great British Bake Off reigns supreme as UK’s most beloved cooking program — and turns out, a good baking innuendo can really lift a nation’s mood. As Channel 4 prepares for its charity Celebrity Bake Off edition with a cracking line-up to boot (Louis Theroux, anyone?), why not stream episodes from the beginning on All 4. Watch on All 4 & Netflix

'Sex Education' Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube Sex Education is back with season two very soon, but why not marathon season one ahead of its release? Now showing on Netflix, the British comedy manages to make viewers cringe and cackle with its excellent portrayal of very awkward teenage relationships. With no taboo left unexplored (the clue is in the name), Sex Education has encouraged good old fashioned sex jokes back into comedy. It's rude, it's bold, and it's extremely heart warming. Watch on Netflix

'Queer Eye' Netflix on YouTube What was life like before the Fab Five came on the scene? Dreary, surely? Queer Eye has proven it is much more than a makeover show as its team of five compassionate gay men work to transform lives inside and out. Currently, there's four seasons of tear-jerking and heart-welling transformations to watch on Netflix. Plus, what's more uplifting than hours of Jonathan Van Ness' sassy, motivational quips? Watch on Netflix

'The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Amazon Prime's original content typically offers more fight than feel-good, yet The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel provides so much of the latter. Now on season three, it follows Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she explores her talent for stand-up comedy. Set in 1950s New York, the series is about a woman breaking free from the expected and staking her claim in the male-dominated world of stand-up. As to be expected, there's lots of laughs to be had. Watch on Amazon Prime