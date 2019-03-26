8 Weird Things That Indicate You Have A Soul Bond With Your Partner

You're going to make all kinds of different connections throughout your life. But if you're lucky, you might meet people who you feel deeply connected to from the get-go. If you feel like your current relationship is unlike anything you've ever experienced before, you may have a soul bond with your partner.

"In order to bond with someone, we must first connect to them on some level," spiritual counselor Davida Rappaport, tells Bustle. For instance, you can create a bond over common beliefs, shared interests, family and friends, a love of music or sports, work, and so on.

But according to Rappaport, a soul bond is a bit different than other types of bonds you make in your life. "There's a resonance with a soul bond that's often hard to explain," she says. "It adds another layer to your connection and it's definitely felt by both people."

When you have a soul bond with someone, you likely have karma that needs to be resolved from a past life. If you don't believe in past lives, Rappaport says that's totally OK. You can still apply this to your relationship. As long as you feel a deep connection with your partner, you likely have a soul bond. So here are some other signs that indicate you and your partner have a soul bond, according to experts.

1. You Feel Like You've Known Your Partner Your Entire Life Ashley Batz/Bustle When you have a soul bond, life coach Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle, there's an "interesting sense of shared memory and energy." You may not have known each other since you were kids, but it sure feels like it.

2. Right Timing Brought You Together Andrew Zaeh for Bustle There's nothing worse than finding the right person at the wrong time. But when you have a soul bond with someone, Dr. Elisa says there's "synchronicity and magic." Regardless of what was going on in either of your lives, you managed to find each other at the perfect time.

3. You Just Get Each Other Ashley Batz/Bustle When you're soul bonded, you can sometimes feel like you know what your partner needs from time to time. For instance, you may have a feeling that your partner's feeling down during the day, so you send them a pick-me-up text. While this is great, Rappaport says it's also important to keep the lines of communication open. Don't assume that you can always read their mind. "You may end up stepping on their toes or venturing into an area that may anger them," she says. "Be comfortable knowing you can, but do resist that impulse and smile because you 'know.'"

4. There's An Intensity When You Lock Eyes Or Touch Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Sometimes there will be an intensity when you hug or look deeply into each other's eyes. "There can be a melting away of individual bodies and this connection that 'I am you and you are me,'" Wade Brill, lifestyle and mindfulness coach, tells Bustle. Keep in mind, this intensity doesn't need to happen all the time. But when it does, Brill says, you'll feel "deeply and soulfully connected."

5. You Don't Feel Like You Have To Sacrifice Anything For The Good Of The Relationship Ashley Batz/Bustle "When you have a soul bond with your partner, you both have no problem putting your needs aside temporarily if your partner asks for your support and help," Rappaport says. You never feel like you have to give up anything or make sacrifices. Both you and your partner will find ways to make adjustments. "There will always be a give and take," she says.

6. You're Learning Important Lessons About Yourself Ashley Batz/Bustle All relationships will go through challenges, whether you're with your soulmate or not. Since you're dealing with karma, Dr. Elisa says there may be issues from the past that need to be resolved. Your relationship may test you and push you to grow. But it will also be very healing.

7. You Have Good Energy Whenever You're Around Them Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're with your soulmate, you'll just love being with them. As Dr. Margaret Paul, relationship expert and co-creator of Inner Bonding, tells Bustle, "You enjoy sleeping next to them, you have fun together, and their energy feels so good to you."