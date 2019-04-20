"Years ago, when I was dating someone with whom I seemed to share little sexual chemistry, I faked an orgasm more than once. I hadn’t yet discovered ways to experience orgasm fully on my own, which would have helped hugely. At the time, faking it seemed like the kinder option for both of us. Looking back, I see that my 'faking it' during sex was analogous for our whole relationship. We were both trying so hard to be the 'right' person for the other when in reality, we weren't very compatible in general. I wouldn't be surprised if the issues go deeper for others, too.

Today, faking an orgasm wouldn't feel kind to me, not to me or to a partner. I'd either allow myself to enjoy sex, sans climax, or guide my partner, hands, or a toy so I would, even if it took more time. But I'm in a far different place, emotionally and sexually. I think it's important to not shame anyone who feels unable to experience orgasm with a partner, even if they falsify an orgasm at some point. It isn't often easy for people with vulvas to figure things out in the sex department, considering how little most of us learn and the mixed messages we receive — that we shouldn't be 'too' sexual or only sexual in certain types of ways.

I've spoken with numerous women who felt unable to explore their sexuality before meeting 'the one,' and then felt pressured to perform like porn stars if or when they did. I think it's super important that we give gals and femmes full freedom to advocate for our own pleasure. Once we see that it's ours and just as valuable as a partner's, a whole world can open up."