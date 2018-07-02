While Mercury retrograde seems to get all of the attention all the time, it's certainly not the only planet that goes retrograde throughout the year — they all do, actually, and they all affect us in some way or another. When a planet goes retrograde, what's happening is that it's spinning so fast that it appears to be spinning backwards. Many people believe that the change in the gravitational pull affects us here on Earth, in different ways depending on the planet. Your sign also affects the way you'll feel when a certain planet is retrograde. Mars retrograde began on June 26, and won't go direct again until August 27, so you'll definitely want to know how this is going to change your everyday life, especially since some zodiac signs will be affected by Mars retrograde more than others.

Mars is a very intense planet and rules desire, action, anger, and passion. According to Cafe Astrology, Mars retrograde forces us to "re-assess our current projects, our approach to getting what we want, and our desire nature. Rather than directly assert our desires, we tend towards introspection." When Mars is retrograde, it turns its normal energy inward, intensifying and internalizing it. This causes us to react to situations differently than we normally would, and it can also make us question our instincts.

Astrologically speaking, Mars is the ruler of Aries and the co-ruler of Scorpio. This retrograde is happening in the signs of Aquarius and Capricorn. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust in an interview with Bustle, because of this, these signs will be affected the most. But they aren't the only ones. Stardust says, "Mars retrograde starts off in airy Aquarius, moving backwards to earthy Capricorn — therefore, many signs will feel the impact of this planetary moonwalk."

Stardust says, "Mars is the planetary ruler of Aries, which allows fiery Aries to be the initiator of the zodiac. However, during Mars retrograde, Aries may feel stuck and unable to get projects off the ground, leading to inward frustrations."

According to Stardust, a Taurus is going to feel the effects at work. She says, "Mars RX in your house of career will make you rethink work projects recently started. Even though you may be irked by work issues, don't fret. It's time to take a step back, think outside the box, and reassess how to achieve your career goals, from another angle."

This is going to be a time of learning and trial and error for Cancers. Stardust says, "Mars RX in Aquarius is all about understanding boundaries in relationships. When Mars RX enters Capricorn, be prepared to see if you can uphold lessons learned."

Leos might have trouble dealing with their emotions in a constructive way during Mars retrograde. Stardust says, "Try not to assert power or control over others - holding your tongue back will resolve issues and arguments brewing in all relationships."

This could be a bit of a tough time for Libras. Stardust recommends trying to relax:" "When Mars glides back into Capricorn on the 12th of August, expect to inner anxieties to come out. Try to decompress a bit by taking long walks and mindful meditation."

Scorpio is one of the two signs that will be most affected by Mars retrograde. Stardust says, "Also ruled by Mars, watery Scorpio asserts determination and drive onto passion projects. Mars RX will make Scorpios feel overwhelmed and exhausted, as they are unable to complete tasks."

Capricorns will be most affected toward the end of Mars retrograde. Stardust says, "When Mars shifts back into Capricorn, on August 12th, the hard working sea goat may take some well deserved time off from work, opting for some R & R for the last days of summer."