Fans who have watched Arya Stark, as played by Maisie Williams, grow up on Game of Thrones for the past decade probably could have guessed that she would play an essential role in the series' climactic culmination based on any of Game of Thrones' past seasons. Over the years, the small-but-mighty Stark proved that she's not only a survivor, but a cold blooded killer. And while these Arya theories going into Season 8 all vary in details, overall they all agree that Arya will likely kick some major butt in this final season.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones left off on an unusually heartwarming note for Arya. The season found her finally reuniting with her sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner) at their old home of Winterfell.

Not only that, but Arya also got to reunite with her brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Together, and most satisfyingly, Arya and Sansa scheme to execute the deceitful Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) together. After the Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," the two Stark sister's alliance is stronger than ever. In fact, their alliance could be the key to defeating Cersei, and perhaps even the White Walkers. Then again, according to some of these fan theories, Arya's goals could change in Season 8. Here's everything you need to know.

1. Arya Didn't Actually Kill Littlefinger Giphy The YouTube user called Neo created a theory that Glamour published, which suggests that Arya didn't actually kill Littlefinger, as he could have paid one of the Faceless Men of Braavos to take his place. According to Neo, Season 7 Episode 5 shows Littlefinger telling a woman, "time is up," which could mean that he knows Sansa wants him dead. Perhaps, then, Littlefinger paid a Braavos to die in his place. If true, this theory distress GoT fans, as Littlefinger's death was a highlight of Season 7.

2. Arya Will Ditch Her List Giphy Arya Stark went on a killing spree during her time being separated from the rest of her family, and during her tenure as an assassin she murdered Polliver, Rorge, Meryn Trant, and Walder Frey after making a list of people she wanted to kill. Arya has let a few people who she'd once set out to kill get off of it unscathed. Among those are Melisandre and Beric Dondarrion, whom The Ringer points out Arya stopped naming in her nightly recitation the list before going to sleep. She also took The Hound off (Rory McCann) of the list without killing him. Now that Arya's reunited with her siblings at Winterfell, she may allow for a little more lenience in her quest to kill, as she might prefer to team up with the Starks to finish it off rather than going it alone. Seeing a Cersei (Lena Headey) and The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) would probably be on all of the Starks' lists — if they had them — the family could very well finish off Arya's mission together.

3. She'll Kill Cersei — With Jaime's Face Giphy Reddit user J_A_R_Y_A_M_I_E published a popular theory which guesses that, since Jaime is heading north towards Winterfell, Arya might kill him and then use his face to get into King's Landing and off Cersei. Reddit user TaraTinker19 added to this theory with further evidence that Arya could masquerade as Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) by turning attention to the fact that Jaime lost his right hand in Season 3. As Maisie Williams told TVGuide.com, "I'm right-handed, and when Mom was reading the first book, she told me about Arya being left-handed. From then on, I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to try to do everything left-handed.'" Williams continued to explain that she tries to do most things with her left hand while playing Arya, which would help her fit into the role of Jaime, who can only use his left hand.

4. She Will Die A Hero Giphy In an interview with The Guardian, Williams described her last scene playing Arya. "I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone – shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap," the 21 year-old said. Lots of fans have interpreted that to confirm the theories that Arya will die in battle like the hero she's been training to become.

5. She Becomes Queen Of The Seven Kingdoms Giphy So much speculation goes into questioning whether Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will sit on the Iron Throne, but Some believe that Arya will become the last woman standing. The fact that Williams used the hashtag #lastwomanstanding on her Instagram post commemorating the the series' wrap could either prove that Arya conquers all or that it's too obvious a hint that it couldn't come true.

6. Arya Will Use Littlefinger's Face To Get To King's Landing Giphy Should Arya decide to complete her list, she'll have to get to King's Landing to kill Cersei and The Mountain, and she definitely can't get in with her own identity, so she could use Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger's face as a guise.

7. Arya Actually Died A While Ago Giphy Aside from the theory that Arya will kill Cersei, possibly using Jaime Lannister's face, the most popular Arya Stark Season 8 theory suggests that Arya never actually defeated the Waif (Faye Marsay), but rather the opposite had happened in Season 6. Wired originally published the theory that the Waif actually killed Arya before leaving Braavos to return to Westeros back in 2016, but now more and more fans on Reddit are suggesting that Season 8 could reveal this major twist in Arya's arc.

8. Arya Will End Up With Gendry Giphy In the Season 8 premiere, Arya reunited with The Hound and Gendry (Joe Dempsie), and the sparks fly between herself and the latter. Arya and Baratheon’s true heir have always had a special connection, so it may just work out that the two of them get together and slay the haters to ultimately reside over the Seven Kingdoms. Even if the series doesn't culminate with that ending, a romance between Arya and Gendry seems likely to happen this season regardless of its fate.