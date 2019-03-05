These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories Based On The New Trailer Could Change Everything

Just like winter, the final season of Game Of Thrones is coming, and now, fans finally have a look at the first trailer for the upcoming season. It's exactly what fans have been waiting for considering HBO hasn't been very forthcoming with details about the new season. And with this new look comes a whole slew of GoT Season 8 theories based on the new trailer that will make even the most dedicated fans think twice before saying they know what's going to happen in the final season.

Some of these GoT theories have been bandied about before, like the legitimacy of Cersei's pregnancy and the powerfulness of Gendry, who, yes, is actually in this latest trailer after going missing from the new GoT character posters. The new trailer also hints that Arya is going to, once again, cross some names off that kill list of hers, and that the alliance between the Starks and the Targaryens is in full swing. (What does Sansa think about those dragons?) And, to top it all off, this trailer might make fans even more confused about what the new Three-Eyed Raven's role is this season.

Of course, the new GoT Season 8 trailer doesn't give much away, but it definitely will make fans nervous about all their favorite characters who are heading off to war. So instead of worrying about whether Arya will survive the Night King, or if Jon and Dany will be able to overcome their familial relation, until Season 8 premieres in April, why not overthink these possible theories based on a few clues instead? Here are the theories fans can't stop talking about after the Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer.

1.Cersei Isn't Really Pregnant, After All

Some fans have wondered if Cersei was telling the truth when, in the Season 7 finale, she told her brother Tyrion that she was expecting. And in this trailer, they might have their answer. Is it just me, or is that Cersei enjoying a bit of wine at around the one minute and six second mark? This is despite the fact that last time we saw her, she turned down a drink because of the baby. Now it appears that might have all been part of the ruse to trick Tyrion into thinking motherhood would soften her. But like, come on, there's a reason Cersei is currently sitting on the Iron Throne.

2. Gendry Will Forge Lightbringer

Gendry is putting those master blacksmith skills to work in this new trailer by making Valyrian steel. And fans think what he's doing with that steel is forging Lightbringer, the sword that belongs to Azor Ahai, also known as the Prince Who Was Promised. Yes, FINALLY fans might get an answer to the question of who is Azor Ahai? Oh, and they'll also get to see Gendry flex those muscles of his.

3. Arya Will Go To Battle For The First Time

For the first time, fans will get to see Arya in battle. Even better, she seems to be showing off some a similar spin move to that of her (kind of) brother Jon Snow. Apparently, the Starks have a lot of style.

More to come...