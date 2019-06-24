I've dyed my hair for nearly ten years now, and while I love being a brighter blonde, using bleach, tints, and toners can really take its toll on the condition of my hair. Most of us who use dyes probably experience the same thing — continuously colouring and using bleach can leave the hair feeling dry and brittle, and even a little damaged. For this reason, you should invest in some extra products to keep things fresh. So without further ado, here are the best hair masks for coloured hair, along with some other top tips for looking after your locks.

Brianna Davis, a professional hairstylist and owner of ABL Hair Studios in Brooklyn, revealed to Good Housekeeping that she recommends investing in a good hair mask and leaving it on for 30 minutes or even overnight when you need a good, deep conditioning. She also recommends ensuring the water you rinse with is not too hot, not washing your hair too often, and avoiding over-styling.

While it's worth in a great entire colour-safe routine (that's a shampoo, conditioner, and treatment), these masks are an essential if you're unable to pay for the entire range. Take a look at some of my favourite hair masks for coloured hair: