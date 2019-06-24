Bustle

9 Best Masks For Dyed Hair, So Your Locks Look Fresh No Matter What

By Rebecca Fearn

I've dyed my hair for nearly ten years now, and while I love being a brighter blonde, using bleach, tints, and toners can really take its toll on the condition of my hair. Most of us who use dyes probably experience the same thing — continuously colouring and using bleach can leave the hair feeling dry and brittle, and even a little damaged. For this reason, you should invest in some extra products to keep things fresh. So without further ado, here are the best hair masks for coloured hair, along with some other top tips for looking after your locks.

Brianna Davis, a professional hairstylist and owner of ABL Hair Studios in Brooklyn, revealed to Good Housekeeping that she recommends investing in a good hair mask and leaving it on for 30 minutes or even overnight when you need a good, deep conditioning. She also recommends ensuring the water you rinse with is not too hot, not washing your hair too often, and avoiding over-styling.

While it's worth in a great entire colour-safe routine (that's a shampoo, conditioner, and treatment), these masks are an essential if you're unable to pay for the entire range. Take a look at some of my favourite hair masks for coloured hair:

Windle & Moodie Ultra Nourishing Masque
£34
|
Windle & Moodie
This antioxidant filled mask contains Tahitian Monoi oil, Babassu and Baobab oils. It is best left on in place of a regular conditioner for 15 minutes. It's one of the best salon brand hair masks I've tried as of late, and makes my blonde hair look brighter.
Redken Colour Extend Magnetic Mask
£17.63
|
Look Fantastic
This mask is designed to preserve the richness of coloured hair, and make it look its very best, even months after it's first done. It's gentle enough to be used daily, and can be left on anywhere between five and 15 minutes.
Shu Uemura Art of Hair Urban Moisture Masque
£34.43
|
Look Fantastic
This masks smells amazing, and has a super luxurious, rich texture that is perfect for hair that's dry or damaged due to over-colouring. It uses Moringa and Red Algae Extracts to de-tangle and rejuvenate like a dream.
Davines MINU Illuminating and Regenerating Mask for Coloured Hair
£23
|
Cult Beauty
Davines masks are super generous in size, meaning they last for ages. This one is best applied onto towel dried hair, and left for 10-15 minutes. As its name suggests, it's brilliant at leaving hair enviably shiny.
TRESemme Pro Collection Colour ShinePlex Sulphate Free Mask
£6.10
|
Boots
TREsemme's latest collection is all sulphate free, and it's a brilliant example of a range that is healthy for hair and seriously results-driven. I love the shampoo and conditioner, as well as this incredibly nourishing mask.
John Frieda Detox & Repair Masque
£5.94
|
Boots
This John Frieda formula has an impressive ingredients list, including antioxidant rich green tea and nourishing avocado oil. It's a great affordable option for under £10, and de-stresses and detoxes hair brilliantly.
Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque
£57
|
Cult Beauty
I know, I know, this is one pricey hair mask. But trust me, it's worth every penny. With its iconic Oribe scent and creamy, rich consistency, it leaves hair smelling and feeling amazing.
Bleach London Reincarnation Mask
£7.50
|
Bleach London
A mask that's designed specifically for coloured hair, this affordable buy contains sunflower seed extract and micro wheat proteins to strengthen the hair and make it shine.
Bumble & Bumble While You Sleep Overnight Damage Repair Mask
£40
|
Space NK
If you're one of those people who never finds the time to apply a hair mask, this overnight option is perfect for you. Simply apply it before you go to sleep, and wake up to silky smooth locks. Just make sure you sleep on a towel or old pillowcase!