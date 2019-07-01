Bustle

9 Best Supermarket Swimsuits To Buy RN, Because Your Holiday Wardrobe Can Come From An Unexpected Place

By Lauren Sharkey
I don't know about you, but watching Love Island every night has got me hooked on holiday shopping. And considering the islanders spend 90 percent of their time in swimwear, it's only obvious that I'm focusing all my attention on swimsuits and bikinis. But did you know that you can pick up your poolside gear while shopping for the contents of your fridge? No? Well, here's an introduction to the best supermarket swimsuits around this summer.

That's right. The supermarket is the place to go for an affordable holiday wardrobe (or budget-friendly looks for a summer spent in the glorious UK). Three of the biggest brands in the business — Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda — each have clothing lines that will make you do a double take down the aisles. (They're F&F, Tu, and George if you're still getting to grips.)

While some so-called fashion experts have been praising the return of simple swimwear, supermarkets have gone in the opposite direction, favouring print after print after print. Animal patterns feature heavily along with a festival-ready retro design or two. Then there's the standard stripes and florals. Even a quirky cactus print hasn't escaped the supermarket treatment.

So whether you're in the mood for a vintage swimsuit design or a decidedly modern bikini, you're in luck.

1. A Two-In-One Look

Snakeskin Print Bandeau Cut-Out Swimsuit
£12.50
|
Asda
Mix a bikini and swimsuit in one get-up with this quirky snakeskin design. It comes with detachable halterneck straps, giving you even more styling opportunities. Available in UK size 10 to 20.

2. Sailor Stripes

Blue & White Nautical Stripe Classic Swimsuit
£16
£12
|
Sainsbury's
This blue-and-white striped swimsuit comes with full-on sailor vibes. All you need is a yacht and you're good to go. Available in UK size 6 to 26.

3. A Retro Print

Coral Paisley Swimsuit
£16
|
Tesco
Bring this '60s paisley print into 2019 courtesy of Tesco's F&F swimsuit. Either buy in your local store or pick up online via Next. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

4. The Suitcase Companion

Navy Foil Palm Print Ring Bikini
£16
|
Asda
For a print that is subtle yet still noticeable, look no further than the humble palm tree. In a navy blue design, this George two-piece will be your holiday go-to. Available in UK size 8 to 20.

5. The Fun Option

Black Cactus Print Halterneck Bikini
£15
£11.25
|
Sainsbury's
Everyone needs a fun bikini. Shove a cactus print on a classic black two-piece and you've got one. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

6. Flower Power

Yellow Floral Swimsuit
£16
|
Tesco
A floral print is a swimwear classic. Instead of opting for the traditional black-and-white look, why not try this popping yellow hue instead? Either purchase online via Next or grab one in your local Tesco store. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

7. The Loudest Of Them All

Orange Diamond Print Plunge Halter Neck Swimsuit
£16
£9
|
Asda
This swimsuit was designed to be seen. So whether you wear it to a pool party or for a relaxing day on the beach, don it loud and proud. Available in UK size 8 to 20.

8. A Vintage Flair

Navy Polka Dot Bardot Classic Swimsuit
£16
£12
|
Sainsbury's
The ultimate retro design, this Bardot-necked swimsuit will have you feeling like Audrey Hepburn this summer. Available in UK size 6 to 26.

9. A Wild One

Zebra Print Bikini
£24
|
Tesco
Leopard print has been swapped for zebra print this season. This monochromatic bikini comes in a range of styles: a bandeau or push-up top with a high-waisted or fold over bottom. Buy online at Next or in-store at Tesco. Available in UK size 32A to 36G (top) and size 6 to 22 (bottom).

Prepping for your weekend BBQ and your summer holiday at the same time? The literal dream.