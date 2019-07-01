I don't know about you, but watching Love Island every night has got me hooked on holiday shopping. And considering the islanders spend 90 percent of their time in swimwear, it's only obvious that I'm focusing all my attention on swimsuits and bikinis. But did you know that you can pick up your poolside gear while shopping for the contents of your fridge? No? Well, here's an introduction to the best supermarket swimsuits around this summer.

That's right. The supermarket is the place to go for an affordable holiday wardrobe (or budget-friendly looks for a summer spent in the glorious UK). Three of the biggest brands in the business — Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda — each have clothing lines that will make you do a double take down the aisles. (They're F&F, Tu, and George if you're still getting to grips.)

While some so-called fashion experts have been praising the return of simple swimwear, supermarkets have gone in the opposite direction, favouring print after print after print. Animal patterns feature heavily along with a festival-ready retro design or two. Then there's the standard stripes and florals. Even a quirky cactus print hasn't escaped the supermarket treatment.

So whether you're in the mood for a vintage swimsuit design or a decidedly modern bikini, you're in luck.