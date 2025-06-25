Though Hollywood’s buzziest projects are rife with chic swimsuits, few on-screen moments go down in pop culture history. In recent years, however, one TV moment made it to the swimwear Hall of Fame thanks to Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria’s second season. In one scene, she descends a staircase in a bubblegum pink navel-baring cutout swimsuit with straps looped around her waist. The suit gets more airtime later on in the infamous hot tub scene (IYKYK). The moment sent fans into a shopping frenzy, resulting in the swimsuit selling out with a 500-person waitlist within 24 hours.

IRL, Sweeney owns an even more impressive beachside wardrobe (sorry, Cassie) packed with plunging one-pieces, itty-bitty thong bikinis, and bedazzled gems. She even launched not one, but two collab collections with Frankies Bikinis in 2023, proving she’s a full-fledged bikini connoisseur.

Now that summer 2025 is officially here, Sweeney is back on her swim A-game. That said, there’s no better time than now to compile the Euphoria star’s slinkiest bikinis to inspire you on your next getaway.

Borrowed From The Boudoir

Following the success of Sweeney’s first Frankies Bikinis drop in early 2023, she launched a second collab with even spicier options. Take this lace-trimmed navy blue set that could easily be mistaken for lingerie — especially when worn with sheer stockings. Between the lace-up details and satin ribbons, this was a risqué slay.

Printed & Bejeweled

In the same collection, the Echo Valley actor made a case for a bejeweled poolside moment. She wore a white-and-blue floral print top with a criss-cross halter detail that accentuated her cleavage. Meanwhile, her V-shaped bottoms featured the same print and a trim of beaded fringe. It was cheeky, frilly, and fun in the best way.

A Plunging Suit

The Anyone But You star also can’t resist a chic monokini — especially those with décolletage-forward necklines. She’s a particular fan of this $99 suit from Gooseberry Intimates, which she owns in green, white, and black. Her tastes are celeb-approved; This exact piece has also been worn by Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively, among others.

A Cheeky Rash Guard

Surfers know rash guards are practical, not aesthetic. After all, the swim gear protects wearers from the elements and prevents chafing. Sweeney, however, expertly managed to combine form with function by rocking a butt-baring thong rashguard. Embracing the outfit’s cheeky vibe, she captioned her Instagram post with: “I think they call this a thirst trap.”

A Timeless Classic

Sweeney welcomed 2025 the right way: on a relaxing beach trip with the occasional water sports. She kept her look chic and timeless by rocking a triangle halter top and a tiny string bikini in a deep chocolate hue. Simple yet elegant.

Spicy Cowboycore

Cowboycore, aka Beyoncé-fever, has finally hit swimwear — just ask Sweeney. The actor embraced the Western motif in her latest campaign for HEYDUDE, in which she flaunted her sneakers with a suede, tie-front one-piece that flaunted cleavage and sideboob. She threw on a cowboy hat for good measure. No notes.