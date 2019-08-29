In a world of so many butt plugs, it's hard to know where to start. This is especially the case if you're going to try butt plugs for the very first time. From sizes, to textures, to material, and vibrations, butt plugs, if you're not sure what you're looking for, can seem overwhelming. But once you narrow things down, you're on your way to some pretty fantastic pleasure.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks with any genitalia can enjoy it," Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of sex toy company b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender."

But while that's true, the thought of using butt plugs can seem intimidating at first. The big question being, "Will it hurt?" Well, no; not if you do it right and don't short-change yourself on the lube.

"My #1 tip for properly inserting an anal toy is to lay down on your side with your legs curled up a bit," coach Sunny Rodgers, certified clinical sexologist and intimate lifestyle expert, tells Bustle. "This position will naturally relax your anal muscles and allow for easier insertion with less resistance. And go slow. This isn’t a race. Take your time and gradually rock your anal toy as you slowly insert it."

If you're ready to get started on anal play, here are nine butt plugs that work great for beginners.

1. b-Vibe Novice Plug b-Vibe Novice Plug $130 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe When it comes to using butt plug for the first time, you need to start small and start tapered. "For anal beginners, I always suggest starting with the very smallest anal toys, and to look for flexible material and a tapered tip for easy insertion," Rodgers says. You may think your anus can handle more, but when it comes down to it, the new sensation can take some getting used to, so there's no need to rush things and go from zero to 60.

2. Pipedream Products Anal Fantasy Silicone Starter Plug Pipedream Products Anal Fantasy Silicone Starter Plug $13 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Like the b-Vibe Novice Plug, this starter anal plug is extremely tapered. So if you're thinking you need to take things down a notch in the size of your butt plug, you might want to start here. Then work your way up to the Novice.

3. Ooh Mini Butt Plug Ooh Mini Butt Plug $59 | Babeland Buy on Babeland If you have a vulva, you might want to consider a bit of vibration in your butt plug. According to Rodgers, while people with penises tend to get tense when vibration gets close to their anal region, people with vulvas have the opposite experience. Instead, their anal muscles relax, meaning a vibrating butt plug might be even better than a standard, tapered one.

4. Petite Sensations Plug Petite Sensations Plug $30 | Babeland Buy on Babeland What's great about the Petite Sensations Plug is that it's very small, very tapered, and has just the right amount of buzz to put the anal muscles at ease. It's basically the trifecta of anal toys for people who are new to butt plugs.

5. b-Vibe Snug Plug 1 Snug Plug 1 $45 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe b-Vibe has made it their mission to put any and all anal play on the map and they're really succeeding at it. With their Snug Plug 1 — the first in a series of five that get larger as you go up — you can start small, but also enjoy the weighty factor that many anal enthusiasts love. And if you love this toy, you can just size up in the series as you get more experienced with anal play.

6. We-Vibe Ditto We-Vibe Ditto $129 | We-Vibe Buy on We-Vibe When it comes to butt plugs and/or prostate massagers, flange is everything. This is especially the case for people new to butt plugs so their mind can be put at ease. While not all butt plugs come with a flange — a piece of material that acts as a stopper, so that the toy can't go fully inside your anus — that sits between the two butt cheeks, it's a good idea if you're not experienced using them yet.

7. Shimmy Shimmy $59 | Unbound Buy on Unbound With Shimmy, Unbound has continued their venture into the anal play territory. Small, tapered, and with a loop handle that's great for easy insertion and even easier removal, this is fantastic option for those new to butt plugs, because the loop handle makes you feel like you have, well, more of a handle on things.

8. Triplet Anal Beads Triplet Anal Beads $140 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Don't let the length fool you! For some, anal beads are the stepping stone to butt plugs. "Sometimes starting by inserting just one bead at a time and working up to your comfort zone is great for beginners who aren’t sure about the sensation that a full plug provides," Rodgers says. If baby steps are what you're thinking will work for you, then anal beads could be the butt plug for you.

9. Utimi Glass Plug Utimi Glass Plug $14 | Amazon Buy on Amazon If silicone plugs and textures look like they're a little too intense, glass butt plugs with their silky smoothness can be less intimidating. And, because glass holds temperature longer than silicone, heating this up before insertion can help in relaxing the anal muscles. (Do not microwave or boil glass sex toys; rather, warm them by placing them in a bowl of warm water.)