There are so many great things about owning a cat. They are soft and cuddly, many of them love to snuggle, they're really adorable to look at, they can be super playful and fun, and they make you feel less lonely whenever you need them. They also love you unconditionally, which is pretty amazing! But, as with any other pet, there are some downsides as well. Cats, as cute as they are, can be a bit destructive, as they love to scratch and knead on just about anything you want to keep safe. A lot of cats also tend to shed a lot, which means you'll be finding cat hair pretty much, well, everywhere.

For some people, cat hair everywhere is just an annoyance, maybe something that's kind of gross. For someone with an allergy to cats, it can literally make them feel sick. But there's good news: even if you don't want cat hair all over the place, for whatever reason, you can still own a cat. There are a bunch of breeds of cats out there that either don't shed at all or don't shed nearly as much as some of their feline family members. That is definitely something you can appreciate.

Just a note if you're very allergic to cats: getting a hairless one isn't going to solve all of your problems. You can still be allergic to cats that release less hair, because most cat allergies are caused by the protein Fel D1, which is mainly found in the skin and saliva of the cat. So, the main reason for getting one that sheds less would really be convenience.

1. Sphynx ShutterStock Probably the most well-known of naked cats, a Sphynx appears to be hairless and fragile. However, they actually have hair follicles and are covered by a very fine hair — it's just that we can't really see it or even feel it. A Sphynx might look weird, but they actually feel super soft, like suede. Getting one means you don't have to deal with cat hair, but they can be a bit high-maintenance. Since they don't have hair that absorbs their body oils, they need to be bathed regularly, and their skin needs to be protected from the sun if they're allowed to go outside.

2. Siamese ShutterStock Siamese cats are quite exotic looking, and while they may appear a little fluffy, they don't shed as much as many other breeds. They have a very short, fine coat that is really easy to maintain and doesn't shed often. And if you use a fine-tooth comb to remove dead hair on a weekly basis, there's even less shedding.

3. Japanese Bobtail ShutterStock Japanese Bobtail cats have a single coat that doesn't shed much either. They are also meticulous groomers, so you really don't need to do much to keep them clean aside from combing their fur with a fine-tooth comb sometimes.

4. Devon Rex ShutterStock If you're looking for a hypoallergenic cat that doesn't release much hair, then the Devon Rex is it. They have really thin fur that makes grooming simple and keeps shedding down. They are also affectionate, playful, and super unique.

5. Oriental Shorthair Cat ShutterStock Oriental Shorthairs are related to the Siamese family, so it makes sense that they wouldn't shed too much either. They have short, smooth hair that doesn't require a lot of maintenance at all. Just keep in mind that they really love attention and require a lot of it!

6. Cornish Rex ShutterStock The small Cornish Rex cats have soft, wavy hair that sheds a lot less than some other breeds. Their hair is so short that it just doesn't fall off their skin as easily. They're also very affectionate and they love to play.

7. Russian Blue ShutterStock Russian Blue cats may look like snuggly little furry pillows, but they really don't shed that much. They actually shed over a two-to-three week period only once or twice each year, and they're very easy to groom. Their hair is plush and thick, but it's also short, so it doesn't fall as much.

8. Birman ShutterStock Super cute and cuddly, Birman cats are easy to deal with when it comes to maintenance and grooming. Their fur is non-matting, so it just doesn't shed as often as other breeds.