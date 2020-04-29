When you spend most of your time lounging in the house, it can be difficult to come up with different casual outfit ideas. But, thanks to Chrissy Teigen, you no longer have to wonder what to wear when you wake up in the morning and simply can’t muster the strength to pull on a pair of jeans and cute top. The answer? A robe. Yup, it’s as simple as that.

Teigen, lover of loungewear, has a wardrobe rife with sweatsuits, leggings, and the like. But her ultimate favorite is the robe. Floral, solid, bright, and pastel, the list runs the gamut and her gorgeous selection of robes are styled for inside and outside wear alike. The model and foodie has been known to rock the laidback look on the beach, out to lunch, open over a bathing suit, and tied tight with little underneath. In fact, there seems to be no setting in which Teigen has not worn a robe, which is pretty remarkable TBH.

Ahead, find Teigen's best robe looks and some robes to shop for yourself if you’re itching to get the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

At home gel manicures call for cozy cotton robes of the spa variety.

A printed robe, especially in florals, feels more ladylike and romantic than solid versions.

Be bold with a leopard-print robe draped over jeans when you’re on the go.

A green floral robe is so stylish, it has the same impact as your favorite maxi dress.

For lounging beachside, Chrissy pulled out a colorful robe with a tropical island vibe.

A pink silk floral robe with a waist tie is both comfortable and chic.

A short robe is more fun and playful — perfect for vacation with friends. But team it with a lacy slip of the same length and it's alluring enough for a night with your S.O.

No pants? No problem. Just throw on a colorful robe even when wearing a bathing suit, like Chrissy.

Robes for evening are a total must when paired with heels. Shop some robes inspired by Teigen below:

Ugg Blanche II Robe $49 | Amazon From the side pockets to the fleece lining, what's not to love about this comfy robe?

Roller Rabbit Charlie & Friends Floral Kimono Robe $110 | Saks The v-neck and floral print make this robe feel like a Spring dress.

Zara Long Knit Robe $119 | Zara This long-knit robe with a wool blend will feel like you wrapped yourself up in your favorite blanket.

Kiki de Montparnasse Silk Robe $630 | Nordstrom As Teigen's wardrobe proves, silk robes are the way to go when you're looking for something luxurious and elegant.