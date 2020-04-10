With much of the world being urged to stay indoors at the moment, it has become par for the course to pick up a new indoor hobby (and no, marathoning television doesn't count). From painting to learning a language or getting really into jigsaw puzzles, there's never been a better time to try out that "thing" you've always wanted to do if only you were a bit less busy. Especially baking — there's no better time to come over all Mary Berry than right now. Though it seems like banana bread is everyone's quarantine treat of choice, it would appear cookies are also having a moment. I've scoured social-media for some of the most insta-friendly cookies to bake when you're bored.

Let's just say finding these recipes wasn't a difficult task. There are thousands (and I mean thousands) of cookie recipes circling the web right now — some have been remixed into gluten-free, dairy-free, and fruit-filled for the health conscious, while other butter-loving bakers have gone all out with decadent and truly show-stopping ingredients. I've found 9 recipes which are well worth attempting even if you're an absolute novice to the world of baking. You'll have a tray of cookies in the oven in no time.

1. Doing The Most Chocolate Chip Cookies The creator of the massively successful 'Drake on a Cake' — yup, the rapper's lyrics in frosting form — Joy The Baker has created a simple yet fun cookie recipe to try. She makes chocolate chip cookies "MORE perfect" by adding a colourful sprinkle of hundreds and thousands. Find the recipe here

2. Ultimate "Monster" Cookies Jenna Barnard is no stranger to indulgent cookie recipes, check out her Butternut Bakery Instagram page and you'll see what I mean. She's just updated her chewy monster cookies recipe with a "secret ingredient' to make them gooier, richer. Oh yes. Find the recipe here

3. Chai Spiced Oatmeal Cookies with Vanilla Frosting Gluten-intolerant but want got a serious hankering for some cookies? Look no further than Amy Willichowski's Insta-feed. The Boston-native shared her gluten free, dairy free, sugar-free recipe. I know, sounds flavour-free. But, Amy promises the easy-recipe is "SO yummy". Find the recipe here.

4. Toffee Espresso Cookies There's nothing more enticing than a picture of a chocolate cookie oozing with caramel, amirite? Vegan baker, Cupful of Kale, shared her double chocolate chip cookie "topped with a luscious puddle of salted caramel" recipe earlier this year. She assures us it'll take just 25 minutes to recreate this. Find the recipe here

6. Birthday Cake Sugar Cookies "Pie for breakfast enthusiast" Kristie Prior is a woman after my own heart. To help lift the mood she shared her fab Birthday Cake Cookie recipe step by step on Instastories, via the Sweet and Simple Kitchen page. Great for those celebrating their b-day in lockdown right now. Find the recipe here.

7. Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies A self-professed lover of butter and baking, Elisabeth Epperson Farris' salted peanut butter cookie recipe is for the sweet tooth in mind. You can watch a full how-to tutorial on the Elisabethandbutter Instagram page. Visual aids are always good for us novices. Find the recipe here

8. Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies If you love a good and hearty oatmeal cookie, then get stuck into this simple recipe by Jenn Davis of Instagram page Two Cups of Flour. It's made with raisins, but if, like me, you haven't enjoyed raisins since primary school you can use chocolate instead. Find the recipe here