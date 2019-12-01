Bustle

9 Gifts That Will Make Skincare Fans Glow With Happiness This Christmas 2019

By Lollie King
'Tis the season to be jolly, and while the big day fast approaches here comes the dreaded time to start thinking of present ideas. Beauty and skincare products can seem like a natural go-to for the beauty junkies in your life, but with so many products on the market, it can be a minefield to navigate. So in light of it being the season of giving, here are my top picks for Christmas gifts for the skincare obsessive in your life. You can't go wrong with these, trust me.

Although beauty products can be pretty unique to each person, there are of course gifts out there that everyone would be happy to receive. The trick for me is to start general, but always opt for luxury, but this doesn't mean things need to be on the higher price end. There are a number of incredible skincare products to suit every price range. So if you aren't sure of the exact beauty product to go for, instead of settling for something bold like a red lipstick, I would recommend a skincare product. I would steer clear of products targeting specific skin needs, like anti acne or dryness, but go for something indulgent, like a moisturiser or a face mask. Think of the products that you can't wait to weave into your self care routine and you'll be onto a winner with the presents.

The Lip Scrub

Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub
£11.50
|
Cult Beauty
The cold weather can wreak havoc on your skin and especially your lips, and the best way to revive them is a lip scrub. This product smells like a dream and uses sugar which isn't too abrasive but does the best job to slough of dead skin cells. A pretty great Christmas present.

The Glow

Tanologist Insta Glow
£16
£12
|
In The Style
This body bronzer is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to maintain a sun kissed complexion all year round. This is so rich in moisture and gives a glow as opposed to a solid tan, so it works beautifully on a variety of skin tones.

The Luxe Face Mask

Sand & Sky Emu Apple Mask
£54.90
|
Sand & Sky
If you're looking for a high end mask to gift, look no further. Following the success of Sand & Sky's clay mask, they have released a second one. This mask is packed full of anti oxidants and contains five different types of hyaluronic acid. It promises glowy, hydrated, bouncy skin and also comes with a free mask applicator.

The Dewy Face Oils

Dusk Elixir
£32
|
Scientia Beauty
This is potentially the most calming skin elixir on the market but what makes it so great is that it's double acting. It contains 23 different oils which help to plump the skin and give it a glow, all while boosting collagen. It also contains lavender and ylang ylang which they encourage you to inhale, pre application to aid a peaceful night's sleep.

The High Tech Facial Cleanser

Foreo Luna Fofo
£79
|
Foreo
This product is the perfect gift because it will revolutionise the way you cleanse your face. Quite frankly, nothing says the season to be jolly like the gift of glowing skin. This high tech piece of equipment even takes photos of your skin to tailor the cleansing routine and measure the number of oscillations needed for each part of your face.

The 3 in 1 Cream

Avene Hydrance Aqua Gel
£15
|
Boots
This product is quickly becoming one of the holy grails of skincare and so would make the perfect present. You can use this as an overnight mask, eye cream or day cream. It's so also so hydrating and will leave skin feeling refreshed.

The Dreamy Body Scrub

NEOM Real Luxury Body Scrub
£34
|
NEOM
This is the body scrub to end all body scrubs, but I can't guarantee you won't want to buy one for yourself too. It has over 21 oils in and it leaves your skin softer than softer after exfoliating.

The Under Eye Gels

with Collagen and Green Tea Extract
£4.95
|
Look Fantastic
Whether you're prepping for a big night out or having a little at home pamper, these will be your saving grace. In just 15-20 minutes they banish dark, puffy eyes, leaving you radiant.

The All Purpose Balm

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm
£12
£8.40
|
Beauty Bay
This cream is basically magic. It can be used on any areas that are getting a little chapped during the winter months but can also be used on lips if you fancy a little gloss.