'Tis the season to be jolly, and while the big day fast approaches here comes the dreaded time to start thinking of present ideas. Beauty and skincare products can seem like a natural go-to for the beauty junkies in your life, but with so many products on the market, it can be a minefield to navigate. So in light of it being the season of giving, here are my top picks for Christmas gifts for the skincare obsessive in your life. You can't go wrong with these, trust me.

Although beauty products can be pretty unique to each person, there are of course gifts out there that everyone would be happy to receive. The trick for me is to start general, but always opt for luxury, but this doesn't mean things need to be on the higher price end. There are a number of incredible skincare products to suit every price range. So if you aren't sure of the exact beauty product to go for, instead of settling for something bold like a red lipstick, I would recommend a skincare product. I would steer clear of products targeting specific skin needs, like anti acne or dryness, but go for something indulgent, like a moisturiser or a face mask. Think of the products that you can't wait to weave into your self care routine and you'll be onto a winner with the presents.