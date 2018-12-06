Can we just be honest with ourselves here for a second? While comfortable accommodations are definitely a priority on the list of things to consider while looking for a hotel, Instagramability is definitely something we all consider, too. Hotels are expensive during the holidays, so when you're shelling out a lot of money for a special place to stay during the most festive time of year, you're hoping that it's going to be cute. You're low-key on the hunt for the most Instagrammable hotels to stay at this holiday season because you want to be able to share your stay on social media.

You want to be able to pose beside a sparkling giant tree in the lobby, you want to be able to snap a few festive decor pictures, and you want a cozy room that looks like the perfect place to wake up in on a holiday. You're human, and it's 2018, it's OK to really put the "picture" in "picturesque" in your holiday hotel hunt. OK, fine, I'm talking about my own hotel needs. If we share that in common, you'll enjoy this list I've put together of hotels that are going all out with the photo opportunities this holiday season. Have no shame, book yourself a shareable vacation and get the shot you came for.

St. Pancras Renaissance, London The St.Pancras Renaissance is a landmark hotel that features a skyscraper Tiffany Christmas tree with a seriously modern twist. Enjoy the epic space (that used to be part of St. Pancras International Station, but is now just within it) with this epic tree that fits in just perfectly. This kind of photo opportunity is really a no-brainer, as this Christmas tree and this space is unlike anything else!

The Bloomsbury, London The Doyle Collection Enjoy a super festive lunch at the Dalloway Terrace at the Bloomsbury Hotel. It's one of the best heated outdoor dining gardens in the city and its chic winter decor is an editorial waiting to happen. From faux fur to sparkly pine cones, you'll have a lot to work with.

The Roosevelt New Orleans, Louisiana Experience one of the most unique Christmas displays in the country at The Roosevelt in New Orleans. The “Cajun Night Before Christmas" theme is truly unlike anything else, so thank goodness for endless photo rolls and extra storage space.

Hilton Americas-Houston, Texas The Hilton-Americas Houston takes Christmas very seriously. So seriously that they made a life size gingerbread house in their lobby. If that's not prime Instagram content, I don't know what is.

Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, Florida If you'd like to see the world's largest gingerbread pirate ship (and maybe only?!) head to the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. The hotel's Floridian take on Christmas is both charming and bold, and their ability to create a convincing winter kingdom in the middle of a tropical environment is impressive.

Adare Manor, Ireland Winner of ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the Virtuoso Best Of the Best Awards 2018, Adare Manor in Ireland is a manor house that looks like a castle. Sitting on nearly 1,000 acres, you're bound to get a lot of endless winter wonderland landscape shots here.

Cliveden House, Berkshire, United Kingdom Cliveden House If you want to spend your holiday vacation pretending you're British royalty, stay here. At the Cliveden House just outside of London, you'll find yourself having the romantic Christmas experience of your dreams.

La Réserve Geneva, Switzerland La Réserve Geneva Overlooking the lake and in the shadow of the Alps is the The Winter Lodge at La Réserve Geneva, but all Christmas decorations will take a back seat to the natural wonders of the property. That said, there is a private ice skating rink available to guests of the hotel and spa, so that's a close second. Enjoy hot cider, mulled wine, chocolates, crepes, and all seasonal treats that make you feel cozy in a winter wonderland.