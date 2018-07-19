If your wild summer has you too cash-poor to buy new books, don't worry. I've got nine great books you can read on Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Unlimited is a standalone service that delivers unlimited titles from a large collection — including comics from ComiXology, AmazonCrossing books in translation, and many indie titles — directly to your reading device of choice. The service costs $9.99 per month, and it allows subscribers to download up to 10 books at once to their phones, Kindles, and tablets.

You don't have to have an Amazon Prime account to get Kindle Unlimited, but if you are a Prime member, you'll want to know about two other free-reading services that are included with Prime. The Kindle Owners' Lending Library allows Prime members to download one Kindle title for free each month. Prime Reading is a free-reading service that offers around 1,000 Kindle Unlimited titles free to Prime members, with the same 10-books-at-a-time limit.

Reading on Kindle isn't for everyone, but it can make it super easy to take multiple books on your next trip, eliminating any anxiety you might feel that the book you've chosen for the plane ride might be too boring to finish. Here are nine books worth checking out on Kindle Unlimited:

'Without a Country' by Ayşe Kulin, translated by Kenneth Dakan From Last Train to Istanbul author Ayşe Kulin comes this family saga that begins with Gerhard and Elsa Schliemann, a German Jewish couple who flee their home country for Turkey in the 1930s.

'This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare' by Gabourey Sidibe Precious star Gabourey Sidibe explores her NYC childhood and the experience of being fat in Hollywood in this open, honest, and body-positive memoir.

'The Handmaid's Tale' by Margaret Atwood The 1985 novel that inspired Hulu's hit series, The Handmaid's Tale centers on Offred, an unnamed woman coerced into sexual slavery after the U.S. is taken over by a group of conservative Christian revolutionaries.

'The Great Passage' by Shion Miura, translated by Juliet Winters Carpenter When retiring dictionary writer Kohei Araki finds a bosom friend in a young misfit named Mitsuya Majime, he passes on his lifelong dream: to complete a comprehensive dictionary of the Japanese language.

'The Good Widow' by Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke When their spouses are killed in a car accident during a suspicious rendezvous in Hawaii, Jacks and Nick team up to investigate the deaths.

'Ten Women' by Marcela Serrano, translated by Beth Fowler During a group therapy session with an absent therapist, nine Chilean women from disparate backgrounds begin to share their stories with one another in this novel from Antigua and My Life Before author Marcela Serrano.

'Trespassing' by Brandi Reeds In this debut novel, a woman with a family history of mental illness begins to slip into paranoia after her husband disappears on a business trip and their three-year-old daughter insists he is dead.

'The Namesake' by Jhumpa Lahiri The Namesake centers on Gogol Ganguli, the son of Indian immigrants, who must navigate a life between worlds, torn between his own desires and those of his more traditional parents.