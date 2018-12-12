The holiday season is officially upon us, do you know what you're bringing to your company's cookie swap yet? If you're still in search of some serious inspiration in the kitchen, look no further than these holiday baking cookbooks. Featuring fun recipes, adorable desserts, and plenty of peppermint flavor, these handy guides will teach you everything you need to know about making winter the sweetest season of the year.

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, but in many homes, they include one form of cooking or another. For some families, it just isn't Christmas without a tray full of iced sugar cookies. For others, the winter season hasn't officially started until they've decorated their first gingerbread house. For me, it just doesn't feel like the holidays unless I've made a batch of anisette cookies, or, at the very least eaten, a whole sheet of my mom's famous magic cookie bars.

Baking is a part of the holiday season's DNA, so whether you're trying to wow your coworkers at the company pot luck, hoping to impress your friends at the annual cookie swap, or just looking for a fun way to stay warm this winter, these nine holiday baking cookbooks have all the recipes you need.

'Out of the Box Holiday Baking' by Hayley Parker Are you looking for a fun way to spice up your favorite holiday treats? Does Eggnog Pie sound like your dream dessert? Then you're going to want to add Out of the Box Holiday Baking to your kitchen's library ASAP.

'Holiday Cookies: Showstopping Recipes to Sweeten the Season' by Elisabet der Nederlanden Think you've tried every kind of holiday cookie out there? Elisabet der Nederlanden's expansive cookbook will convince you otherwise. With over 50 recipes for everything from Icebox Pinwheel Cookies to Apple Cider Caramels, this is the one-stop-shop for all your cookie swap needs.

'The Good Housekeeping Christmas Cookbook' by Susan Westmoreland If you need help with more than just desserts this holiday season, let the pros at Good Housekeeping lend a hand. An all-inclusive cookbook that covers everything from roasts and wreaths to gifts and gingerbread, consider this book your guardian Christmas angel.

'The Holiday Kosher Baker: Traditional & Contemporary Holiday Desserts' by Paula Shoyer If you keep a kosher kitchen, this is the holiday baking book for you. It's a comprehensive collection of delicious desserts, pastries, and breads — many of which are also low-sugar, gluten-free, and nut-free.

'The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cookies: The Ultimate Chewy, Gooey, Crispy, Crunchy Treats' by Alice Medrich Make your Pinterest proud this year with The Artisanal Kitchen, holiday cookies edition. With the help of the recipes, baking tips, and decorating tricks inside, you can make enough holiday classics and decadent desserts to fill up an entire Instagram-worthy buffet table.

'Set for the Holidays with Anna Olson' by Anna Olson Let celebrity baker and chef Anna Olson be your guide this season with Set for the Holidays, a festive cookbook featuring over 100 sweet and savory recipes. Though not a strictly baking book, this massive guide to holiday cooking can teach you (yes, you) how to make holiday cookies, festive tarts, and even a celebratory centerpiece cake.

'Gluten-Free Baking for the Holidays' by Jeanne Sauvage With a little help from Jeanne Sauvage, author of the popular Art of Gluten-Free Baking blog, you can create sweet treats for everyone at the table this year, even those with food allergies. Featuring 60 gluten-free recipes for everything from apple pie to plum pudding, this cookbook will help bakers create delicious desserts and better understand how wheat-free ingredients work at the same time.

'Holiday and Celebration Bread in Five Minutes a Day' by Jeff Hertzberg M.D. and Zoë François From the authors of the Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day series comes a baking cookbook perfect for the holidays. Featuring 100 easy-to-follow recipes from all over the world, this guide will have you making Christmas loaves and celebration bread in no time.

'The Great British Bake Off: Winter Kitchen' by Lizzie Kamenetzky You might never make it to the tent, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a bit of British baking at home. With this winter cookbook, you can learn how to make the kind of festive recipes and edible gifts that even Mary Berry approves of.