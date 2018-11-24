9 Holiday Pet Accessories Under $20 That You & Your Furry Friend Will Both Love
The holidays are all about showing your loved ones how much they mean to you, and that includes your ride-or-die furry friends. This year, as you're doing your holiday shopping, don't forget to pick up a few adorable holiday pet accessories so your dog or cat can join in on the festivities with you. What better way to show your affection than with matching pajamas, cute toys, and more? My animal-loving heart is melting just thinking of all this cuteness.
After all, your pets are your most loyal BFFs. They are always there to greet you, give you endless affection, cuddle you, and just provide you with unconditional love and support. So, why not spoil your pet rotten with amazing gifts? They call it the season of giving for a reason, you know.
Every pet deserves some special holiday love, but thankfully, you don't need to spend a pretty penny to make your pet's day. I've scoured the internet for the best pet accessories to gift your fave pup, and the best part? Everything is under $20.
So, get your shopping cart and wallet ready as you prepare to find the most adorable (and affordable) pet gifts of all time. Trust me, if your pet could talk, they'd thank you.
1Frisco Holiday Penguins Dog & Cat Cozy Fleece PJs
Frisco Holiday Penguins Dog & Cat Cozy Fleece PJs By Frisco
These cozy fleece pajamas come in size XXS to XXL, which means they're perfect for almost any fluffer. Besides, what better way to celebrate Christmas morning than by dressing your pet up in ultra soft, comfy PJs?
2Pet Holiday 'Elf' Pajamas
Pet Holiday Elf Pajamas - Wondershop™ Green
Do you love the movie 'Elf'? Do you find yourself watching it on repeat in the days leading up to Christmas? If so, you NEED these dog and cat 'Elf' pajamas for your pet(s). They also come in human size, so you guys can *really* celebrate. What's more fun than lounging around with your pet(s) in matching festive PJs, watching your fave movie, and eating Buddy's favorite breakfast spaghetti?
3Holiday Tails Santa Claws Small Animal Hat
Holiday Tails Santa Claws Small Animal Hat, Standard
If you can't get your furry friend to dress in a head-to-toe festive outfit, don't fret — you can dress them in this adorable hat instead. I guarantee you, your pet will be a perfect stand-in for Santa. Just don't forget to give them some delicious pet-friendly cookies and treats!
4Dr. Seuss Dog Toy
Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas Grinch with Rope Body Dog Toy, Large
Everyone loves the Grinch! Gift your pet this adorable toy for endless playtime all season 'round. BRB, dying of cuteness.
5Christmas Dog & Cat Bow Ties
Christmas Dog & Cat Bow Ties, 12pcs/Pack
These bowties come in a pack of 12, which means that even if you lose one (or nine), you still have extra. There's nothing to keep your pet from looking dapper all season long.
6Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Rawhide Munchie Dog Treats
Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Rawhide Munchie Dog Treats
We all know the way to your pup's heart is through yummy snacks. These beef-flavored, festive candy cane-lookalike treats will bring your dog so much joy. And you know what they say: Happy dog, happy life!
7. Goody Box Holiday for Dogs By Goody Box
Goody Box Holiday for Dogs By Goody Box
Your pet deserves all the treats, and this festive mix is sure to please even the pickiest of dogs. All the goodies are hand-picked and specially selected to satisfy your pupper. Plus, they are all inspired by holiday flavors. Just note that, per the product description, these treats are recommended for dogs that are at least five pounds. Happy feasting!
8Holiday Tails Ring in the New Year Cinnamon-Scent Rubber and Rope Dog Toy
Holiday Tails Ring in the New Year Cinnamon-Scent Rubber and Rope Dog Toy, Large
This toy is cinnamon-scented, which means it's a must-have for the holidays. It's basically like a more fun version of an air freshener, and your pet can play with it! And, it's under $10. I think I need this for myself, too.
9Holiday Tails Oh Deer Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater
Holiday Tails Oh Deer Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater
If you're hosting an ugly sweater party, you can't forget about dressing up your dog! Luckily, Petco is selling the cutest ugly holiday sweaters (TBH I'd wear them if they came in human size), so now you and your pup can take matching photos clad in ugly sweaters under the tree.
No matter which special festive gift you choose for your furry friend, you truly can't go wrong. The holidays just got a little bit cuter.