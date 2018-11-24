The holidays are all about showing your loved ones how much they mean to you, and that includes your ride-or-die furry friends. This year, as you're doing your holiday shopping, don't forget to pick up a few adorable holiday pet accessories so your dog or cat can join in on the festivities with you. What better way to show your affection than with matching pajamas, cute toys, and more? My animal-loving heart is melting just thinking of all this cuteness.

After all, your pets are your most loyal BFFs. They are always there to greet you, give you endless affection, cuddle you, and just provide you with unconditional love and support. So, why not spoil your pet rotten with amazing gifts? They call it the season of giving for a reason, you know.

Every pet deserves some special holiday love, but thankfully, you don't need to spend a pretty penny to make your pet's day. I've scoured the internet for the best pet accessories to gift your fave pup, and the best part? Everything is under $20.

So, get your shopping cart and wallet ready as you prepare to find the most adorable (and affordable) pet gifts of all time. Trust me, if your pet could talk, they'd thank you.

2 Pet Holiday 'Elf' Pajamas Pet Holiday Elf Pajamas - Wondershop™ Green $9 Target Do you love the movie 'Elf'? Do you find yourself watching it on repeat in the days leading up to Christmas? If so, you NEED these dog and cat 'Elf' pajamas for your pet(s). They also come in human size, so you guys can *really* celebrate. What's more fun than lounging around with your pet(s) in matching festive PJs, watching your fave movie, and eating Buddy's favorite breakfast spaghetti? Buy On Target

3 Holiday Tails Santa Claws Small Animal Hat Holiday Tails Santa Claws Small Animal Hat, Standard $4.99 Petco If you can't get your furry friend to dress in a head-to-toe festive outfit, don't fret — you can dress them in this adorable hat instead. I guarantee you, your pet will be a perfect stand-in for Santa. Just don't forget to give them some delicious pet-friendly cookies and treats! Buy On Petco

7. Goody Box Holiday for Dogs By Goody Box Goody Box Holiday for Dogs By Goody Box $19.95 Chewy.com Your pet deserves all the treats, and this festive mix is sure to please even the pickiest of dogs. All the goodies are hand-picked and specially selected to satisfy your pupper. Plus, they are all inspired by holiday flavors. Just note that, per the product description, these treats are recommended for dogs that are at least five pounds. Happy feasting! Buy On Chewy.com

9 Holiday Tails Oh Deer Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater Holiday Tails Oh Deer Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater $19.99 Petco If you're hosting an ugly sweater party, you can't forget about dressing up your dog! Luckily, Petco is selling the cutest ugly holiday sweaters (TBH I'd wear them if they came in human size), so now you and your pup can take matching photos clad in ugly sweaters under the tree. Buy On Petco