During the summer of 2018, the livin' has not been easy thanks to a cosmic traffic jam of retrograde planets, two super moons, a total lunar eclipse, and a partial solar eclipse. If you've had enough already, these meditations for the August 2018 super new moon will help you relax and hit the rest button. Exhausted, overwhelmed, and frustrated? Me too. While as humans our initial instinct is to plow ahead, the #81118 new moon is basically a cosmic stop sign that officially gives you permission to drop everything you're doing and chill out.

While meditation is always helpful, it's a particularly powerful tool during the Aug. 11 super new moon. Meditation pulls your focus inward and creates a sort of shield against all of the universe's bajiggity energy. And, let's be honest, you need that protective shield more than ever during the summer of chaos's grand finale. Yes, there will be fireworks because this particular new moon falls on the 11th day of the month in a year that adds up to 11 (2+0+1+8=11), which allows you access to the powerful 11:11 portal of awakening.

"If we follow our intuition, we connect in with the frequency of 11:11 – the oneness. This enables us to move into the abundant flow of divine providence through trusting the heart. When we do this we experience miracles through synchronicity," The Moon Woman wrote on her blog. Ready to get started manifesting your own miracles? Try these meditations during the August 2018 super new moon.

1 11:11 Awakening Code Meditation Neelam Minocha on YouTube This Portal to Divine Love meditation from Spiritual Alchemist and Intuitive Healer Neelam Minocha can help connect you to your higher self and the higher energy of the universe during the #81118 super new moon. "During these gateways the veils between the dimensions are very thin, allowing us to hear our messages, set our intentions and manifest what we desire," she explained on YouTube. Hit your karmic reset button by getting out of your head and into your heart.

2 Leo New Moon Solar Eclipse Meditation Higher Self on YouTube The third and final eclipse of this summer is the grand finale of a trifecta of cosmic chaos, and it accompanies the super new moon. While it feels like things will never get better, the #81118 new moon is actually the reset button you've been waiting for, even if it doesn't feel that way right now. If you need a little help setting your intentions for the next six months, this meditation from Empowerment Unlimited can help you see the silver lining in your dark and twisty karmic cloud of discontent.

3 Lady Gaga Peace Meditation Tomma Jenner on YouTube While everything feels about as clear as mud right now, one thing that's certain is the fact that everyone needs to calm the crap down. Myriad retrograde planets butting heads with overconfident Leo means all of humanity is experiencing a heightened state of stress. If you missed Lady Gaga's Instagram Live peace meditation last year, this calm and soothing meditation will help relax your nervous system and give you a much needed respite from the world.

4 New Moon Waterfall Meditation FOTIS CASPER on YouTube The new moon and partial solar eclipse is an ideal time to cleanse your body and mind, both literally and metaphorically. Go for a swim, take a relaxing bath, and soothe your mind with the relaxing sound of waterfalls. This meditation from Foits Casper is described as a tribute to people who are kind and caring, and it's a treat for the senses during the super new moon.

5 New Moon Manifestation Meditation Husky Light on YouTube If the past few months have been nothing short of a dumpster fire for you, it can be hard to focus on the good. However, directing your energy toward what you really want versus what you don't is an important part of working collaboratively with the August 2018 super new moon. If you need a little help, this new moon manifestation meditation can provide the inspiration you need to forge a positive working relationship with the universe.

6 New Moon Sacral Chakra Meditation YouTube Your sacral chakra, located about three inches below your naval, is associated with your emotional body, sensuality, and creativity, according to the website Chakras Info. Basically, this is everything that's been getting stirred up and making you feel bajiggity AF all summer long. This sacral chakra meditation can help you turn inward and direct some healing energy toward your own emotional well being. Yes, please!

7 New Moon Chanting Meditation FOTIS CASPER on YouTube If you have an overactive mind, a meditation that requires your participation makes it easier to stay engaged. According to the blog Sivana East, chanting "om" can increase your vibration with the universe, and over time it can even lead to enlightenment. Aside from that, it's also said to have myriad physical benefits like clearing your sinuses, lowering your blood pressure, strengthening your spinal cord, and more. If you want to give it a go, this new moon chanting meditation is just the ticket you need to ride the universal train of good vibrations through the end of the year.

8 New Moon Visualization Meditation Bringing Balance Back on YouTube If you don't have a lot of time, but you still want to tap into the energy of the #81118 super new moon, this shorty new moon manifestation and guided visualization meditation is perfect for doing right when you wake up (instead of hitting snooze) and before you go to sleep.