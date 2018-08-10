The powerful #81118 partial solar eclipse is here to cap off this summer's cycle of cosmic chaos, and everyone will feel its effects. If you've been having a rough time, and you want to take out a karmic insurance policy, things all zodiac signs should do during the August 2018 partial solar eclipse can increase the chances of the universe having your back. The universe is no solo artist, and if it feels like things have been happening to you versus you actively working to make things happen for you, it's time to engage in a little cosmic collaboration.

With the California wildfires spreading smoke all the way to New York City, the sky looks extra ominous ahead of the eclipse. However, don't let that deter you from shedding the dark and twisty energy of this summer so you can head into fall with a fresh perspective. "Eclipses are a great time to stay in, meditate, and do your inner work," Vedic Astrologer Tara Divina advised on her website. "Do not, on the day of an eclipse or the few days surrounding it, start an important new project, sign a contract, make a deal, or any other material activity if you have another option." So, what should you do instead? I'm glad you asked — here are some things all zodiac signs should do during the Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse.

1 Write Down Your Intentions Giphy One of the best ways to get clear about what you want to leave behind and what you want to welcome into your life is to write it down. Spend some time in quiet reflection, then embrace old-timey ways by getting yourself a piece of paper and a pen or pencil. Next, make a list of everything in your life that's not working for you. On another page, write down your intentions for the next six months. Some questions to ask yourself, as recommended by Morgan Garza on Yogi Approved, include: At this time, what do I feel I am most held back by?

How can I more embody my passions and desires?

What is my life purpose and what am I here to transmute/overcome?

How am I using my energy? Is it efficient or are there leaks that need to be patched?

What do I most want to develop/grow/create right now?

2 Meditate Giphy Once you've made your buh-bye list and your list of things you want to manifest, rip up (or burn) the list of everything you want to get rid of, and throw it away. Take your manifestation list and put it under your pillow. When you go to bed, turn on this nine-hour sleep meditation designed to remove negative energy, and let your subconscious do the work or resetting your karmic mojo during the partial solar eclipse.

3 Get In The Water Giphy One way to metaphorically wash away all of this summer's bajiggity cosmic chaos is to get yourself into some water during the Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse. "Submerging yourself in water is a perfect way to wash away what no longer serves you to create a truly fresh slate for all of this to integrate, settle, and grow," Spirit Guides Magazine co-founder Morgan Garza explained in an article about eclipse-season rituals. "Take a bath, go swimming, jump in the ocean, drink tons of water. Flow and be fluid, and don’t fight what is happening within and around you."

4 Give Yourself A Break Giphy Pretty much everyone I've talked to this week is feeling overwhelmed and less than even though they're so busy they barely have to time to eat. Think of the Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse like a stop sign, and give yourself permission to chill out. The more you try to push ahead, the more likely you are to feel frustrated and exhausted. "There are big internal shifts taking place with so many planets in retrograde positions at this time — Mercury, Mars, Pluto, Neptune, Uranus, and Saturn, as well as the asteroid Chiron," the blog New Moon Manifesting noted. "With so many planets retrograde, it’s wise to pull inwards before moving outward. Slow down, take time to mindfully breathe, and you’ll be in a better place to address challenges and abrupt changes as they pop up."

5 Work With The 11:11Gateway KOSMIK on YouTube If you've seen the now canceled HBO show Here and Now, you've probably become curious about the 11:11 theme that dominates the storyline. The August 2018 partial solar eclipse falls on Aug. 11, 2018, or #81118. According to the website The Moon Woman, this eclipse occurs on the 11th day in a year that also adds up to 11 (2+0+1+8=11). This makes it a powerful portal to the 11:11 gateway, which illuminates a path of awakening that allows things in your life that have been murky to suddenly become clear. If you want to work with the 11:11 gateway energy, author, teacher, and healer Shanta Gabriel suggested on her website that you engage in a ritual at 11:11 (a.m. or p.m.) with at least one other person.