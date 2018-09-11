This month's full moon will rise on Sept 24 at 10:53 p.m. ET, making it the first full moon of the fall season. To get yourself in gear for the celestial event, you'll want to check out some September full moon mediations to set the vibe. Nicknamed the "harvest moon" by Algonquin tribes throughout history, this moon represents not only a turn of seasons, but also a time to collect our bounty, both physically and mentally. In order to make room for the fall season, we'll need to let go of certain things we've been holding onto from the summer. During the fall we like to surround ourselves with comfortable things, we like to enjoy fruits and vegetables that are of peak ripeness, and we like to try new things. To indulge in all that fall inspires in us, we need a strong and clean foundation to start with.

Here I've put together a list of mediations that will help out clear out lingering negative emotions from the summer, declutter current objectives for the fall, and help you reconnect to yourself and recenter your heart. That way, you can really turn the page mentally for the fall season and go into September's full moon event with a fresh attitude and a healthy appetite.

Meditation With A Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on YouTube This guided meditation is lead by spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. His calming voice will help you get centered and give you interesting things to think about long after the meditation is over.

Guided Visualization Bringing Balance Back on YouTube If you struggle with mediation, this visualization guide will help you stay focused. Follow the prompts and do your best to image the picture that the guide is painting for you and you'll be surprised by how easy it is to get into the mediation this way.

Clutter Clearing Your Energy Meditation energyworks444 on YouTube This meditation is perfect for getting rid of excess emotion that you don't need as you move into the fall season. Just make sure you go into this experience ready to let go.

Rebirth Mediation FOTIS CASPER on YouTube The full moon is a great time to give yourself a new change. If you're looking for a spiritual rebirth this fall, follow this mediation and allow yourself to evolve.

Powerful Lunar Sleep Meditation Sleep Easy Relax - Peaceful Music on YouTube Sometimes the best meditations are the ones we don't remember. This mediation will totally put you to sleep, but not before helping you focus your mind on a fruitful and healthy fall, first.

Full Moon Meditation Playlist If you're really making a full night out of September's full moon, this playlist will keep you focused on positive change and in the mood for new beginnings and peaceful endings.

Virgo Full Moon Mediation This month's full moon falls in Virgo, so if you're looking for a guided meditation that's finely tuned to your September experience, this is perfect for you.

Full Moon Yoga Flow Music If you're in to yoga, you might want to incorporate a yoga flow into your full moon ritual. Get your blood moving, stretch out, and let go of all the negative energy you don't need to take with you into the new season.