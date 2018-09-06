For many of us, the second we clock out of work is an unofficial beer lover's holiday — but on the official calendar, National Beer Lover's Day falls on Sept. 7, specifically. Yes, there's Beer Can Appreciation Day (Jan. 24), National Beer Day (Apr. 7), International Beer Day (Aug. 3), National Drink Beer Day (Sep. 28), and National Beer Lover's Day. What can I say? Humans really like beer. To properly celebrate, you'll want to cash in on some National Beer Lover's Day 2018 deals and freebies, because nothing tastes better than a free beer, amirite?

We've all weathered through many-a happy hours that turn into not-so-happy-hours when the check comes. Loving beer can be an expensive passion, so to sweeten the deal, I've rounded up the a few bars and breweries that are offering discounts and buy-one-get-one deals all day. In my personal opinion, part of drinking responsibly is getting a good deal on said drinks. So be smart, be safe, and save a little too while you're at it.

Here are the best places to celebrate National Beer Lover's Day. Though if you prefer to drink at home in front of the TV while watching Click, which will start streaming on Netflix that very day, I don't blame you.

Fire At Rivercenter, Covington, KY If you're in the Covington area, enjoy some lawn games like corn hole, beer pong and giant Jenga, in addition to receiving a $2 discount off all Rhinegeist beers.

Pie Tap, Plano, Texas If you want to party at Pie Tap, you'll have to get there early. The bar is serving $5 craft beers, but the sale ends at 5 p.m..

Creed’s Seafood and Steaks, King Of Prussia, PA A little seafood, a little steak and $3 beers all day! That's a pretty good deal so I imagine you'll see a lot of local friends at the bar.

Wiseacre Brewing Co., Memphis, TN Wine tastings are fine, but beer tastings are way more fun. Head to Wiseacre if you're in the Memphis area and try out all the beers they have to offer. It's free!

Hank's Crawfish, Houston, TX If you're in Houston, TX, make it a crawfish and beer night. Hank's is offering $1 of all beers, and domestic pitchers are only $12. FYI that's the price of like one beer in New York City. Enjoy it if you can.

Sonesta Philly, Philadelphia, PA All day at Art Bar in Philly, you can get 50 percent off draft beers. Plus, the limit does not exist!

Hussong's Boca Park, Summerlin South, NV Do not miss this opportunity to get yourself a free beer with a purchase of any entree! That's dinner and a drink for the price of only dinner, hey-o! Now you have National Beer Lover's Day plans, you can make a whole night out of it at Hussong's.

The Blind Tiger, Greensboro, NC In you're in the Greensboro area, you'll appreciate a $2 discount off all beers at The Blind Tiger. It adds up! Put all of those saved dollars toward something fun to do after the bar, like a pizza party or movie night.