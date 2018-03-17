If you're one of the 37 million people in the U.S. who suffer from migraines, then you know that finding an effective treatment is akin to spotting a unicorn. Prescription medications don't always work, especially after a full-blown migraine sets in. However, these natural migraine remedies that use stuff you already have at home can help ease the pain. I have suffered from migraines since I was 6, and I've had three in the past week thanks to a rare onslaught of rainy weather in Los Angeles. Because migraines can be unbearable, I'm willing to try pretty much anything to get rid of the intense nausea, head and neck pain, and sensitivity to light and sound.

I have pretty much designed my life around trying not to get a migraine. And, while I can control my environment (most of the time), I can't control the weather, which is a huge trigger for me. According to the Mayo Clinic, other common migraine triggers include hormone changes in women, food additives, certain types of food, alcohol, not getting enough sleep, getting too much sleep, stress, external stimuli like smells, light and noise, and stress. While I do take a rescue medication, sometimes it's simply not enough, and over the years I have developed an arsenal of at-home remedies that help mitigate my migraine pain. If you're looking for some all-natch relief from your migraines, these are some things you can try that might make your migraine pain a little less awful.

1 Essential Oils Ease The Pain Giphy Over the past few years I haven't left my house without essential oils in my purse. Some of my go-to faves can not only help lessen migraine symptoms, but they can also stop a migraine before it starts. One of the ones that has helped me this week is the Relief & Recovery Headache Roll-On from Sagely Naturals. This oil stick that you rub on your forehead, neck, and temples includes peppermint oil, hemp oil, CBD oil, safflower seed oil, eucalyptus oil, and rosemary. While all of these things help on their own, having it already pre-mixed is ideal when your head is pounding. I also use frankincense oil, and a study published in the journal Molecules confirmed that this oil can provide some migraine relief. Put a dab on the roof of your mouth and rub some on your temples for the best results. Additionally, having peppermint on hand is helpful if you encounter a smell that triggers a migraine. By dabbing the oil under your nose you can reduce your chances of developing a full-blown migraine.

2 Ice Packs Provide Relief Brandi Neal / Bustle Ice is another one of my tried-and-true migraine treatments. I have an ice pack that comes with velcro so I can wrap it around my head, as you can see in this stellar photo of me fighting off a migraine. According to WebMD, experts think that ice may reduce blood flow to the part of your brain that causes the pain. If nothing else, it numbs your head so your migraine doesn't feel as fierce.

3 Drinking Salt Water Soothes The Pain Giphy I heard of this one recently, and because I will try anything short of a lobotomy to ease migraine pain, I gave it a go. The website Best Herbal Health reported that drinking water mixed with Himalayan sea salt can reduce migraine pain. "This salt will reduce the severity of your migraine headaches. It will strengthen your immune system, increase your energy levels, and balance the serotonin levels in your bloodstream. Also it will restore the body’s electrolyte and alkaline balance and much more." This remedy has helped me, and now I use it any time I feel a migraine coming on.

4 Coffee Is Your BFF Giphy A lot of over the counter and prescription meds contain caffeine for a good reason. "Caffeine helps reduce inflammation, and that can bring relief. It also gives a boost to common headache remedies," WebMD reported. Just be careful not to overuse caffeine because if you have too much of the good stuff, it can turn on you and cause rebound headaches, which are almost as awful as migraines themselves.

5 Magnesium Puts You On The Mend Giphy Magnesium, which is found in dark green veggies, nuts, and whole grains is known to help ease migraine pain, according to WebMD. What's more, magnesium has also been found to prevent migraines if you consume it daily. Personally, I take a magnesium supplement every day, but unfortunately it did not prevent my migraines this week.

6 Vitamin B2 Offers Migraine Relief For You Giphy According to the website Migraine.com the riboflavin in vitamin B2 has recently been identified as an effective treatment for migraines when taken in high doses. In addition to being available as a supplement, riboflavin is also found in milk, asparagus, broccoli, turnip greens, spinach, eggs, almonds, yogurt, cheese, whole grains, poultry, and lean meats. Talk to your doctor about the amount of vitamin B2 that's right for you.

7 Acupressure Can Provide Fast-Acting Relief Giphy Based on ancient Chinese medicine, your body has 12 invisible channels called meridians, which are thought to connect your fingertips, brain, and the rest of your body’s organs, according to Migraine.com. Pressing on these channels is called acupressure, which is basically acupuncture without the needles. The great thing about this remedy is that you can do it anywhere. WebMD noted that the three most common pressure points used to get pain relief are in the soft, fleshy web between your thumb and forefinger, on the top of your foot up from the space between your big toe and next toe, and the spot three finger widths above your inner anklebone.

8 Cayenne Pepper Is An All-Natch Painkiller Giphy According to the website Top 10 Home Remedies, cayenne pepper is a natural painkiller and works to stimulate circulation and improve blood flow, as well as to desensitize nerve endings, according to Livestrong. Since taking a spoonful of cayenne pepper is less than appealing, you can mix it with hot water, lemon, and honey, or eat it with "starchy foods," Livestrong advises.