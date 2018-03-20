Depending on what headline you read today, millennials are either ruining or revitalizing any given industry, product, or market. But one thing millennials love is a particular shade of pale pink. In fact, the hue once associated with nurseries and cherry-flavored antacid is now widely known as millennial pink — because, you know, it didn't exist before twentysomethings liked it. Looking to expand the palette on your plate? These ten pink items from Trader Joe's will help you do just that.

Though it goes without saying, the color did not just rise to popularity recently; millennial pink's conduct over the internet can be, in part, traced to the color experts at Pantone declaring rose quartz as a color of the year in 2016. Since then, the delicate hue has served as inspiration for everything from hair to handbags. Millennial pink is (obviously) still going strong. Plus, with spring ~technically~ here (despite ANOTHER big storm hitting the east coast this week) it is about to reenter retail displays and product lines everywhere. So why not include it in your grocery cart while we're all still leaning into it? With everything from flowers to facial cleanser, Trader Joe's is here to make all your millennial pink dreams come true.

1. Pinks & Whites Cookies

Akin to the frosted animal crackers sold by other grocers, these shortbread cookies are shaped like flowers and sport an even coating of pink and white yogurt. They're finished with sprinkles and make for a treat to please both the eyes and tummy.

2. Rhubarb & Strawberry Soda

If you've grown tired of LaCroix or desire something with a little more flavor, allow TJ's rhubarb and strawberry soda to dazzle your taste buds. It's sweet but not too sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to a picnic.

3. Rose Water Facial Toner

This floral facial toner is definitely one of the most buzzed about products new to Trader Joes' shelves. It is intended to be used after washing your face for some delicate refreshment and rejuvenation.

4. Pistachio & Pomegranate Crisps

A unique marriage of flavors, these pistachio pomegranate crisps are salty with a hint of delicate sweetness. They're just begging to be paired with some brie, or maybe even a slice of the unexpected cheddar.

5. Strawberry Yogurt O’s

The fruity take on an old standby cereal is a sweet, creamy, and pretty treat for cereal lovers of every age. If you're feeling really adventurous slice up some fresh strawberries and add them to your bowl.

6. Oatmeal In A Cup

Oatmeal is one of the easiest, most versatile foods out there. But when not approached the right way, it can be pretty bland. These little cups allow you to maximize your breakfast's flavor potential even when you're on a deadline.

7. Aime La Vie, A Syrah-Grenache Rosé

With notes of strawberry and bing cherry, this rosé is bright addition to any table— not only in appearance, but in taste. And with summer just around the corner, there's really no such thing as stocking up on *too* much rosé.

8. Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover Towelettes

Trader Joe's take on perhaps the most important cosmetic product one can possess will leave your face feeling clean and refreshed, with a lasting scent to match. Plus, these are a perfect size to keep in the car or your office desk for emergencies!

9. Gummy Xs & Os

These babies have so much going for them: they're soft, sweet, and vegan! The Valentine's Day-themed version of the chain's popular Scandinavian Swimmers taste of berry and grapefruit, and double as pieces for everyone's favorite five-minute game.