9 Prince Harry-Themed Foods To Serve At Your Royal Wedding Party
With the Royal Wedding shooting towards us as quickly as an undetected asteroid poised to strike and destroy planet Earth, it's time to get your Royal Wedding party prep underway. You could serve up a slew of British fare for your guests — or you could go the extra mile, and stick with Prince Harry-themed foods to serve at your royal wedding party. I mean, Ploughman's lunches are the bomb, but Harry is the #1 Bad Boy Ginger Prince, and is therefore eminently eatable.
On that note, I have collected a series of treats themed after Prince Harry. Regrettably, though, most of them are plays on him being a ginger, because unlike known foodie Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's own food tastes remain somewhat of a mystery. Certainly, you can purchase chocolates with Harry's face emblazoned on them, or create your own Harry-shaped cheese mold, or create an abstract cake top rendering of Harry out of red icing. You can do all of those things, obviously, or you can serve a lot of ginger cookies and sushi with slices of pickled ginger. If you've clicked into this article, you might as well lean into the theme, because it comes up a lot. Here are nine potential dishes for your Prince Harry-themed partying pleasure.
1Ginger Snaps
No food is more fitting for our fair Ginger Prince (well, actually, he's not really ours, but whatever) than ginger snaps, the world's tastiest spicy cookie. You can purchase ginger snaps in a box, or you can bake them yourself — I like this recipe, from Genius Kitchen.
2Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake (good recipe here) is always a great party choice, since it strikes a solid compromise between vanilla cake lovers and fans of deep chocolate. And, obviously, since I'm a one trick pony, Harry has red hair. There are so many more of these references coming, so. Strap in.
3Carrot Cake
Red velvet cake is the sweeter of the red-hued desserts, but considering Harry's hair has lightened to a more strawberry blond over the years, carrot cake might hew more closely as a comparison. Again, there will be infinitely more redhead references. Sorry I'm not sorry.
4Ginger Scones
Ginger scones work on two levels: they reference Harry being a ginger (I AM NOT GOING TO STOP) and they are a typical British tea delicacy. Food & Wine has a good glazed lemon-ginger scone recipe that sounds delicious.
5Ginger Beer
This is the last ginger reference, I promise.
6Bacon, Cooked Very Specifically
Here is a fun story: according to Food & Wine, as a young boy, Prince Harry had very specific instructions for how he liked his bacon prepared:
"It was after [the royal family] came back from Walt Disney World, and I had cooked bacon for breakfast," McGrady tells Food & Wine. "We serve the same bacon you can get in the states, and I broil it just the same. But Prince Harry said to me, 'We had it in America at Disney World, and it's so crispy you can snap it. You have to broil it first, and then you have to put it in some paper towels and place it in the microwave for a minute.' And I thought, yeah, OK, thank you, you little brat, teaching me how to cook. But as soon as he was gone, I tried it, and I got this amazingly crispy bacon."
So, for your party, do it exactly this way. Harry would want you to.
7Caramel Banana Cake
According to CTV Canada, one of Prince Harry's favorite desserts is caramel banana cake, which, as the station points out, pairs quite well with black tea. You can try their recipe, which requires you to cut the cake into bars, or you can try this caramelized banana upside down cake, which looks downright glorious.
8Chocolate Biscuit Cake
The Daily Meal says that this is another favorite of both Prince Harry and Prince William, in part because the Queen favors it with her tea. In fact, Prince William liked it so much he made it his groom's cake. To celebrate both Princes (but especially Harry, who is obviously the Best Prince), you can try out the official recipe for Royal Chocolate Biscuit Cake.
9Steak And Kidney Pie
I said ginger beer was the last ginger reference, but I lied. It's this one. HERE'S WHY. Prince Harry has always reminded me of Ron Weasley, in part because they both share a hair color, but also because they both seemed to have that slightly ruffled, sidekick quality — Ron to Harry Potter, Harry to Prince William — that ended up making them the way hotter half of the duo. Anyway, according to my Google search "What is Ron Weasley's favorite food?", steak and kidney pie is ONE of them. Ron likes many foods. That is all.