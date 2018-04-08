Having siblings can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you have a built-in friend, a person you can lean on, and someone who will always keep your head from getting too big. On the other hand, you also have someone you will fight with over every single little thing that happens, even if it's no big deal. Jokes aside, siblings can be tough, but at the end of the day, they're probably some of your favorite people ever. For that reason, you should take part in celebrating National Sibling Day on Apr. 10, 2018. One way to do that is with a little social media tribute, and I've got some puns about sisters to use as Instagram captions.

If you want your photo tribute to stand out among everyone else's, you need a good caption to go along with it — and why make it sappy when it could be more amusing? Everyone knows that making people laugh is the real way to get more likes, right?

Plus, writing something funny is an appropriate way to celebrate your sister on National Sibling Day. Everyone with a sister knows that relationship can easily be strained, and throwing in a joke can lighten things up. Sisters can be hard to deal with: they "borrow" everything you've ever owned and then forget to give it back; they always seem to one-up you no matter how hard you try; they can hurt your feelings like no one else can. Sister fights can be intense! But (not to get too corny) sisters can also make the best friends ever. So, yeah, I'd say a photo is in order on Apr. 10.

If you're looking for caption ideas, look no further. Below are a few sister puns for your Instagram photos that will have all of your followers chuckling:

"Yoda best sister!" Giphy If you guys are both big fans of Star Wars, this would make a really cute caption. Even more adorable? If you both wear matching Star Wars shirts in the photo.

"I can't espresso how much you bean to me." Giphy OK, picture idea: Stage a photo of you and your sister drinking coffee together so that you can use this caption. This is also a great opportunity to get brunch together. You're welcome.

"In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips." Giphy If you feel like being very sweet, you can use this caption — after all, the chocolate chips are the best part of any cookie, just like having a sister can be the best part of life! Adorable. On the flip side, you could think of it this way: Too many chocolate chips can be overwhelming. See? You can be sneakily honest as well.

"Being related to me is really the only gift you need." Giphy Pull this caption out so that she doesn't think she's getting any sort of gift for National Sibling Day. Hey, it's true!

"I smile because you're my sister-in-law, I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." Giphy This is a cute caption idea for your sister-in-law or future sister-in-law, because she deserves some love too.

"You're my sole sister." Giphy OK, another photo idea: Take a picture of you and your sister wearing the same shoes, then use this caption. What? It's cute!

"Hooked on being with my sister." Giphy Another photo idea: Use this caption with a photo of you guys fishing together, if that's something you love to do.

"My sister has an awesome sister." Giphy This is cute and also a nice self-congratulatory caption.