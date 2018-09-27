9 'Real Housewives' Moments That Displayed True Sisterhood Amid The Drama

Despite being sometimes known for their shady antics, there have actually been some cast members of Real Housewives whose storylines have showcased the true sisterhood that many of the women share. While their on-screen drama can sometimes feel non-stop, there are quite a few positive things that can be taken away from many of these hardworking women who are brave enough to live their lives in front of rolling cameras while placing themselves in the way of public scrutiny.

Although the Real Housewives sometimes get a bad reputation for being perceived as a disservice to feminism and friendships between women, it's worth pointing out that the main premise of the show focuses on the stories of strong, successful, independent, and determined women who often own thriving businesses and raise families at the same time. Calamity, arguing, and over-the-top moments aside, Real Housewives is actually a quite positive show for many reasons that may not be apparent at first glance. That said, there are myriad of amazing things that can be taken away from the wives, mothers, and entrepreneurs of the beloved franchise that are worth remembering.

1. That Time Carole Radiziwill Stood By Bethenny Frankel's Side During a Health Scare

Carole attended doctors' visits with Bethenny during a Season 8 heath scare that deeply affected the Skinnygirl mogul. While the two are no longer friends after having a huge breakdown in their relationship in Season 10, it was nice to see Carole be supportive of Bethenny when she needed it most.

2. The Everlasting Friendship Between Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson

These real life friends, who according to Eileen's Bravo blog, have known each other since the '80s when they both started out on the soap opera circuit, were always supportive of one another during their time on the show. Their bond was seemingly unbreakable as they always had each other's backs while appearing on the franchise together.

3. When Bethenny Put Her Pride To The Side To Comfort Jill Zarin After Losing Her Husband

Despite being at odds for years, Bethenny proved to be a huge comfort to Jill Zarin after the loss of her husband Bobby earlier this year. It was certainly a great contrast from all the bickering that took place during Season 10, and equally amazing to see that these two put their differences aside to share a nice moment outside of Bobby's funeral.

4. The Women Almost Always Support Each Other's Business and Philanthropy Endeavors

It's always refreshing to see the women of the Real Housewives, support one another despite some of their differences. As fans know, the ladies of Bravo wear many hats in both their businesses and at home. Case in point: RHOBH's Lisa Vanderpump owns a thriving restaurant empire which the other women on her franchise often support.

And RHOP star Karen Huger has hosted amazing charity events which have been supported by the women from her cast. It goes without saying that no matter the franchise, the women all have an incredible work ethic and it's amazing to see the other women show up for their fellow 'Wives.

5. When Kenya Moore & Phaedra Parks Made Peace With One Another For a Charitable Cause

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta nemeses, Kenya and Phaedra momentarily rekindled their friendship when they took a joint trip to Michigan to visit a camp that Phaedra sponsored for kids affected by the Flint Water Crisis. Despite being a short-lived breakthrough for the pair, it was a nice moment nonetheless.

6. Every Time Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan Showcased Their Unbreakable Bond

There have been many friendships throughout the franchises that have had their peaks and valleys. However, there are only a handful of relationships that have stood the test of time like Ramona and Sonja's. These two seem to always have each other's backs and it's really refreshing to see since they've been friends for over 20 years.

7. When The Women of RHOA Gathered to Celebrate Cynthia's 50th Birthday

The stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta paid homage to Cynthia on her 50th birthday by dressing like the model at her birthday party which was notably dubbed "50 Shades of Cynthia." It was a great show of solidarity for Cynthia on her special day and brought the ladies closer together for the moment.

8. Every Single Real Housewives Vacation

Sure, there are some tough times and fights on every Real Housewives vacation. However, it goes without saying that being away from home gives the women some much-needed time to bond. Skinny-dipping in pools with shots of tequila always seems to lighten their moods.

9. Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon's Pact To Always Have Each Others Backs

Sometimes referred to as "the green eye bandits" due to their ability to team up against their opponents on Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle and Robyn have been close friends for many years and have remained loyal to one another through thick and thin.

In its 12 years on-air, Real Housewives has quickly become a fan favorite – not just for the antics of its cast members – but for its ability to showcase the intricacies of various relationships between successful women.