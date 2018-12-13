9 Sex Positions You'll Wish You Had Tried Sooner

If you've been in a relationship for a long time, chances are you'll reach a place where you want to mix things up in the bedroom. The annoying thing about falling into a sex rut is that you know you should try something new, but the rut means you don't really have much interest in doing so.

"All couples struggle to keep their sex lives interesting and passionate," Jonathan Bennett, dating and relationships expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "If you’re going through a dry spell, as long as it’s not a trend, realize that you’re normal!"

If you feel like you want to try something new to spice up your sex life, but the idea of tackling the Kama Sutra feels overwhelming, don't worry — there are plenty of sex positions that might not be in your usual rotation, but as soon as you try them you'll wonder why you didn't embrace them earlier. A few simple tweaks or variations can help you rediscover your sex life, without feeling like you're going to throw out your lower back. Looking for a way to mix things up? Here are nine sex positions that you'll definitely wish you had tried sooner.

1 Modified Doggy Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: If you like doggy, start in that position and slowly lower down onto your forearms. If that's not your thing, you can lay on your stomach and lift up onto your elbows, using a pillow beneath your hips if necessary. Why You Should Try It: A gentle version of doggy with all of the same G-spot stimulation, it's an intimate variation that you can relax into and enjoy.

2 Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Sit. On. Their. Face. Seriously, it's that easy. Use a pillow to help get your neck comfortable, then settle in. Why You Should Try It: Straight-up face sitting can be intimidating, but it's actually far more comfortable and easier to control than you might think. Use a vibrator if you really want to take things up a notch.

3 The Double Dip Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Think of it as doggy style, but with an extra partner underneath. You can always take turns to make sure you both get a chance to experience the different sensations. Why You Should Try It: If you want to try a threesome but have always found it too intimidating, this position shows you how easy it can be when one plus two equals three.

4 Doggy With Vibe Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: In traditional doggy, why not take things to the next level? Add your favorite vibrator, with either you or your partner in control of it, and you'll find there's a whole lot of sensation happening. Why You Should Try It: If you like the intensity of doggy, this allows you to take things further with intense clitoral and G-spot stimulation. It's a great opportunity to try having a blended orgasm, aka when you have both clitoral and G-spot stimulation simultaneously, if that's your thing.

5 Lotus Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: With your partner sitting cross-legged, lower down on top of them. You may need lube to help guide them inside of you. Why You Should Try It: It's an intimidating position to get into, but once you're there it's way more comfortable and relaxing than you might think.

6 The Chair Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Have your partner sit in a chair while you straddle them and lower down. You can face away from them if you want a kinkier option with more access to clitoral stimulation. Why You Should Try It: If you're a couple who tends to stick to the bed, this is a really easy way to mix things up and get out of your rut without trying anything too complicated.

7 The Bridge Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: In missionary, have your partner sit back on their heels while you lift your butt into the air, guiding them inside you. You should be able to rest on their hips slightly if you need more support. Why You Should Try It: This position gives a really sexy view of each other without being too complex. It also provides lots of room for clit play, so put that free hand to good use.

8 The Plow Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: In missionary, have your partner slowly guide one of your legs onto their shoulder. Then add the other one, if it feels comfortable. Why You Should Try It: An easy shift makes this missionary variation feel so much deeper and more intense — but it's still incredibly intimate.