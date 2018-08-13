Well, it's here again: Anal Pleasure Month! In 2013, sex toy retailer Good Vibrations, basically said, "enough is enough." For far too long anal pleasure was either discussed in a hushed whisper or not at all. So, to remedy that, Good Vibrations decided it was high-time to declare August Anal Pleasure Month. When it comes to anal play, there's so much experimentation and exploration to conquer that we definitely need a full month — or ideally, several months — to really get in there and discover what gets us off.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks of any gender and orientation can enjoy it, not just gay men (obviously)," Alicia Sinclair, Founder and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender. It’s kind of like how the food that you enjoy is a totally different question than who you want to have dinner with."

While, for some, the biggest fear when it comes to anal is pain, you can put those fears to bed — literally and metaphorically. "Pleasurable anal sex is 90 percent preparation, and that includes getting mentally prepared," says Sinclair. "That’s even truer if you’ve had uncomfortable or painful experiences in the past because your body will expect the same thing again, which makes the anus tightens up."

So, if you're new to anal play and want to explore, grab the lube and give these nine toys a try.

1 Lovelife Explore Plug Babeland Lovelife Explore $29 Babeland Buy Now Because, for some, anal play might feel like the last frontier, starting with something that doesn't look even remotely intimidating really helps. The Lovelife Explore Plug by OhMiBod is small, purple, and it's handle is shaped like a heart. Purple hearts are rarely considered intimidating.

2 Snug Plug 1 b-Vibe Snug Plug 1 $45 b-Vibe Buy Now Purple hearts aside, when it comes to venturing into anal play, you want to start small. Not so small that you can't feel it (for example, a finger is too small), but small enough not to scare you upon seeing it, but large enough to actually feel it. b-Vibe's Snug Plug 1 is actually part of a series of four butt plugs, one through four, that get a bit bigger and heavier as you get more daring in your anal play. But if this is your first time at the rodeo, start with one.

3 Ooh Mini Butt Plug Babeland Ooh Mini Butt Plug $59 Babeland Buy Now Je Joue's Ooh Mini Butt Plug is small and has a unique shape. This shape is wonderful because it offers a new way of exploring anal play and it's also great for people with prostates. It even has a mini motor, to give a wee bit of a jolt, but it's very subtle.

4 Njoy Fun Wand Babeland Njoy Fun Wand $95 Babeland Buy Now For those who think girth might be an issue, then toys like the Njoy Fun Wand, which is more about length than diameter, is fantastic. You also get to enjoy the pleasure that comes with the deeper penetration than a plug can provide. So, if you're too anxious to relax your anus, Njoy is for you. It also has some weight to it — 11 ounces. If you find you're into anal play, you'll likely enjoy the weight.

5 Novice Plug b-Vibe Novice Plug $100 b-Vibe Buy Now If you're ready to add a bit of vibration to your anal play, then b-Vibe's Novice Plug is definitely the next step. It's small enough not to be daunting, but the vibration offers an entirely new sensation that is bound to make your mind spin with delight. It also comes with a remote control, which is perfect for couples' play or rolling solo.

6 Babeland Anal Beads Babeland Babeland Anal Beads $17 Babeland Buy Now For those new to anal play, Babeland has the best option for anal beads. Not only are they inexpensive, in case you're just not the anal bead type and don't want to spend too much, but they're flexible and insert very easily. The purpose of anal beads is to have them quickly removed while you orgasm, taking things to a whole new level of OMG.

7 Rimming Plug Petite b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite $145 b-Vibe Buy Now Keeping with the theme of small butt plugs but also adding some vibration to the mix, we have b-Vibe's Rimming Petite Plug. What's different with this one is, if you've been able to relax your butt, then you can enjoy the vibrations that come with the rotating beads. Or, if you've yet to relax, this can help. This is especially a great toy for people who enjoy rimming.

8 We-Vibe Ditto We-Vibe We-Vibe Ditto $129 We-Vibe Buy Now So slick, so smooth, no beads, no anus stimulation; it just goes in and straight to work. The tapered end makes for easy insertion and its length makes it so it doesn't feel too intrusive. Definitely an anal play beginner's best friend. And, because it's a We-Vibe product, you can connect with the We-Connect app and play with your partner when they're an ocean away.