Have you ever read a book that came at you like a punch to the gut — short and painful? I've rounded up a list of nine short, sad novels you should read the next time you're in need of a good cry, and I encourage you to pick at least one of them up A.S.A.P., especially if you've never read a "gut-punch" novel.

Happy endings are great, but I like sad books, movies, and other media better. Probably because the world is a pretty sad place a lot of the time, those books just seem more realistic to me than the ones with narratives that are all wrapped up in neat and tidy bows.

Even if sad books aren't your thing, I strongly believe that you should have them on your bookshelves and TBR, so you're ready when the situation calls for you to read one of them. If you don't already have a Goodreads shelf full of sad books at your disposal, you should definitely start one today. I've got the first nine entries laid out for you on the list below, and with each one clocking in at less than 300 pages, you'll be able to knock any of them out over the course of a one-day crying jag, easy.

'The Emissary' by Yoko Tawada Set in an irradiated Tokyo, The Emissary centers on one of Japan's immortal elderly citizens, Yoshiro, who manages the day-to-day care of his great-grandson, Mumei, who is a member of an entire generation born physically fragile. Click here to buy.

'The Buddha in the Attic' by Julie Otsuka Julie Otsuka's 2011 novel begins with the journeys of Japanese picture brides across the Pacific to their new husbands, who are not the young and successful entrepreneurs the women believe they are marrying. Click here to buy.

"Brokeback Mountain" by Annie Proulx The short story that became an acclaimed blockbuster film, "Brokeback Mountain" traces several decades in the lives of Ennis and Jack, two ranch hands who begin a love affair as teenagers herding sheep on the titular mountain. Click here to buy.

'Annihilation' by Jeff Vandermeer In this short novel from Borne author Jeff VanderMeer, four women — a biologist, an anthropologist, a surveyor, and a psychologist — journey into the uncharted Area X as part of the 12th expedition to understand its strange effects on the local flora and fauna. Click here to buy.

'Human Acts' by Han Kang The interweaving stories in Han Kang's Human Acts revolve around Dong-ho, a teenager killed during the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in South Korea. Click here to buy.

'The Book of Unknown Americans' by Cristina Henríquez Star-crossed lovers Maribel Rivera and Mayor Toro lie at the heart of this novel, which centers on their Mexican and Panamanian families navigating the American immigration system. Click here to buy.

'We Were Liars' by E. Lockhart Cadence spends every summer at her grandfather's island estate, where she connects with her cousins: Johnny, Mirren, and Gat. After a head injury prevents her from spending two consecutive summers on the island, Cadence is happy to return, but everything — from her grandfather's estate to her cousins' behavior — has changed. Click here to buy.

'A Boy in Winter' by Rachel Seiffert Set during WWII, A Boy in Winter weaves in and out of the lives that are brought together when the Nazis begin to imprison Jewish families inside an unused factory near a Ukrainian town. Click here to buy.