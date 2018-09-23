Sunday night should be all about relaxing, recharging, and recuperating before you have to saddle up for work again on Monday morning. However, for people prone to the Sunday scaries, unwinding over the weekend may be a struggle. Instead of practicing self-care and decompressing before the work week, Sunday night blues may leave you feeling sad, nervous, or stressed. The solution? Stuff from Target. Seriously — the internet's favorite megastore has a number of products that can help you combat even the worst case of Sunday scaries.

Put simply, "Sunday scaries" is a term used to describe the feelings of anxiousness and dread that many people feel in anticipation ahead of Monday. Typically, Sunday scaries will creep up on you come Sunday afternoon, and may get worse as the night progresses. According to NBC News, the job search site Monster conducted a survey that revealed 76 percent of people in the U.S., and nearly half of people from around the globe reported regularly having “really bad” anxiety on Sunday evenings.

So, while the Sunday scaries are super common, that doesn't mean there aren't ways to manage these weekend woes. Here are nine Target products that can help you stop the Sunday scaries in their tracks, so you can truly unwind before work starts up again.

1 Lavender Essential Oil Aura Cacia Lavender Relaxing Essential Oil $11.99 Target Sure, essential oils won't solve a serious case of Sunday woes. But, they can make you feel more grounded and at ease. Lavender essential oil can be especially helpful if you're feeling stressed out, so investing in some at-home aromatherapy is definitely worth it if you have the Sunday scaries. Buy Now

2 Peppermint Lotion The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus And Peppermint Body Cream $10.49 Target Like lavender essential oil, lotion that's infused with peppermint essential oil can have a therapeutic and calming effect. If you tend to gravitate towards beauty and bath products to help you destress, this peppermint lotion is a perfect addition to your Sunday evening. Buy Now

3 Self-Care Rituals "Light Magic for Dark Times" by Lisa Marie Basile $15.31 Target Tired of using the same self-care hacks every weekend? Switching up your routine may be in order if you want to keep the Sunday scaries at bay. Consider picking up a book like "Light Magic for Dark Times" that can help you relax, refresh, and beat the Sunday night blues in new, unique ways. Buy Now

4 A Heated Blanket Sweater Knit/Sherpa Electric Throw $59.99 Target TBH, the only thing better than an oversized throw blanket is a heated oversized throw blanket. If Sunday scaries are causing you discomfort, cozying up underneath this soft, electric throw could make you feel a bit more calm and protected. Not to mention, with winter just around the corner, this is an apartment must-have. Buy Now

5 A Cute Journal Moleskine® Volant Journal $13.95 Target If your Sunday scaries are caused by anxiety and anticipation surrounding the upcoming week, buying a journal to scribble down your thoughts and worries could be beneficial. Everyone needs to quietly vent now and again, and a journal is the perfect outlet so you don't have to harbor negative feelings. Buy Now

6 A Fidget Toy Brainwright Icosa The Atomic Fidget Ball $9.99 Target For some people, Sunday scaries can lead to a feeling of restlessness. If you tend to struggle with biting your nails, picking, or pacing when Sunday night rolls around, a fidget toy could relieve some of that pent-up energy and stress in a healthy way. This atomic fidget ball is a perfect way to keep your hands busy. Buy Now

7 A Supplement For Stress Olly Goodbye Stress Dietary Supplement Gummies $13.29 Target Say goodbye to Sunday night stress with the help of a delish supplement: OLLY Goodbye Stress gummies are specifically formulated with ingredients such as GABA that have been shown to promote relaxation. Of course, if you have an anxiety disorder, a supplement alone is not a cure. However, when simply dealing with a case of Sunday scaries, a supplement could be a great addition to your self-care routine. Buy Now

8 Tea Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea $2.49 Target If you're not a fan of supplements, consider settling in on a Sunday night with a soothing cup of herbal tea. With a blend of chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass, Celestial Seasonings' Sleepytime tea is a surefire way to feel more relaxed — despite any Sunday scaries. Buy Now

9 A Bath Soak Dr Teal's® Milk And Honey Epsom Salt $4.99 Target Unwinding with an epsom salt bath is a wonderful way to conquer Sunday scaries. Epsom salt baths not only relax your muscles, but they can also help relieve physical tension and stress — making it the perfect antidote to Sunday night blues. Buy Now