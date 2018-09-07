11 Weekend Self-Care Playlists To Help You Keep The Sunday Scaries At Bay

Now that the week is over, it's time to take a breath and make room for some weekend self-care. If it feels a little self-indulgent to give yourself some me-time, remember that taking time for ourselves actually prevents us from getting burned out, reduces stress, and even helps the brain focus better, according to Lifehacker. That means self-care isn't actually a reward, says Lifehacker; it's actually a really important way to keep yourself healthy.

For women in particular, self-care is particularly important because, according to The Guardian, researchers are still seeing a gender gap in household work, which means women are still shouldering the bulk of what experts call families' mental loads, Slate reports. That can be a lot to take on.

Regularly practicing-self care can boost your confidence and self-esteem, Forbes reports. It reminds you that you have needs too, says Forbes, and those needs are just as important as everyone else's. While a little stress is totally normal, it's important to strive for a healthy balance that allows you to live rather than exist, says Forbes. These 11 weekend self-care playlists are an easy way to get started on the road to self-care. From mood boosters to confidence boosters, sleep playlists and guided meditations, there's a diverse mix here for a range of self-care needs.

1 When You Want to Slow Down Slow it waaay down with 56 ambient electronic tracks with a down-tempo beat.

2 When You Want To Feel Like It's Still Summer There's 66 laid-back, summery jams to kick it to, including Bo Napoleon's "If That's OK" and Matisyahu's "Sunshine."

3 When You Want to Relax and Unwind This playlist of 80 deep, acoustic tunes helps you get in touch with your innermost thoughts after a hectic week.

4 When You Need a Confidence Boost Start the weekend with Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself" and other confidence boosters.

5 When You Want To Get Some Sleep Put on headphones or play these ambient tracks through a speaker to help you catch some rest.

6 When You Want Some ASMR Get two full hours of automous sensory merdian response (ASMR) with 41 tracks of drawing, tearing, paper-cutting, and brushing sounds.

7 When You Need A Mood Booster Put a long week behind you with tracks like Gavin DeGraw's "She Sets the City on Fire" and "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire

8 When You Want to Meditate Headspace has an hour-long playlist of various guided meditations that you can use to help you wind down from your week.

9 When You Want To Hang Out and Relax Sometimes self-care means inviting over a couple of your besties and putting on some mellow tunes while you just chill out and chat.

10 When You Just Want to Ease Your Mind If you enjoy low-fi hip-hop for your self-care jams, you are not going to run out of tracks with this playlist, because there 1,716 songs to choose from.

11 When You Want To Relax With Your Dog This playlist is supposed to help your pet relax while you're gone, but who says you're can't enjoy it together?