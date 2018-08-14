It's August, which means that, unfortunately, the final full month of summer is upon us. If you're like me, you are probably in a full spiral about all the time you didn't spend taking full advantage of the warmer temperatures and longer days. It's OK though because August is the month to do just that, so you all hope is not lost. Most people I know plan to take their vacations in August so they are fully refreshed and reluctantly ready to go back to a regular schedule (well, sans Summer Fridays) in September.

Whether you have an elaborate getaway, a weekend trip, or nothing at all planned, you're ultimately going to need to get dressed no matter the location. And since August is generally the hottest of the summer months, finding things to wear is a delicate dance of trying to put together a good outfit while also not passing out from heat exhaustion.

Even though a lot of sites are already starting to push prepping for a fall wardrobe, there are plenty of summer options left to build the ultimate vacation looks with that are still shoppable online. And even if you don't get around to going away this month, it's always good to plan ahead and buy things you like now. Things like swimsuits and sunglasses are trip essentials that you'll need eventually, so it's better to buy them now (possibly on sale!) than to wait until you're scrambling to pack next time. And very honestly, if you love something, there is no better time to buy like the present! Here are some of my vacation go tos that are perfect for the beach and great pieces to have in your closet.

Tularosa Delilah Pareo Tularosa Deliah Pareo Tularosa Delilah Pareo in Red Polka Dot, $59, Revolve One of the best things you can buy is something that you can wear multiple different ways. This Tularosa piece can be styled as a long skirt, a short skirt, a long shirt, or a dress, and act as a swimsuit cover up, casual day look, or even something to dress up and wear to dinner. Honestly, you just get this and you have at least four days of outfits set with one piece!

Dior Saddle Bag Dior Saddle Bag Dior Mini Saddle Bag in Blue Canvas, $2,350, Available at Dior boutiques or call 1-800-929-Dior to order As I've said before, a mini bag is my personal brand so I am screaming about Dior bringing back this '90s favorite. The Saddle Bag has been relaunched by the house and can finally be purchased without scouring vintage shops. It's certainly a splurge, but it's a great size for vacation and truly the only accessory needed to instantly transform any outfit to chic.

Lovers + Friends Zipped Up One Piece Lovers + Friends Zipped Up One Piece Lovers + Friends Zipped Up One Piece, $158, Revolve I love the simplicity of this one piece! I feel like there are so many one pieces lately that are just doing too much. Sometimes all you need from your swimsuit is a classic shape and a great color. Lovers + Friends basically read my mind with this and added the zipper detail to make it a little more sporty but also to provide great coverage if you're a little bustier.

Chanel Round Sunglasses Chanel Round Sunglasses Chanel Round Sunglasses, $495, Chanel As much as rocking tiny sunglasses is a trend right now, you can't argue that if you are wearing them and laying out, you are bound to get a crazy tan line on your face. I always opt for fuller face coverage with my sunglasses on vacation and I am obsessed with these huge round options from Chanel. These sunglasses and a huge straw hat are a vacation nonnegotiable in my book.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Edwin Robe House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Edwin Robe, $198, Revolve This House of Harlow 1960 robe is the perfect example of buying something now that can be for vacation but also be a great addition to your non-traveling wardrobe. You can throw it on over a swimsuit while you're on your way back from the beach or pair it with heels and wear it as a dress for the night. Outside of vacation, you can throw in on over jeans and a T-shirt to make a simple outfit a little more interesting.

Monica Vinader Nura Friendship Bracelet Monica Vinader Nura Friendship Bracelet Monica Vinader Nura Friendship Bracelet, $225, Monica Vinader I'm always here for a little extra bling and something like this Monica Vinader bracelet is ideal for vacation because it has a beautiful, beachy vibe. Plus this bling is contributing to a great cause: 50 percent of the proceeds of every bracelet sold goes directly to Women for Women International.

LPA Puff Sleeve Button Up Dress LPA Puff Sleeve Button Up Dress LPA Puff Sleeve Button Up Dress, $158, Revolve Another perfect example of buying something that can work for vacation but also add to your wardrobe. I love this LPA dress for a day of exploring just as much as I also love it a weekend stroll or lounging around in the park.

Radley London Hello Sunshine Small Drawstring Cross Body Bag Radley London Hello Sunshine Small Drawstring Cross Body Bag Radley London Hello Sunshine Small Drawstring Cross Body Bag, $178, Radley London I will never not love mini bags! Ever. It's a fact. I love the color and stripes on this bright mini from Radley London. It's great to carry when you venture off to do some touristy activities on your vacation and it works to carry around every day of summer too (or in the dead of winter and you're trying to channel summer as hard as you can).