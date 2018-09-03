Summer's end is nearing, which means it is *almost* time for pumpkin spice galore, and all of those other scrumptious, savory, seasonal favorites that come along with cooler weather. But, fall isn't here yet — why not get the most out of summer eats and treats while you can? If you're not ready to say goodbye to the flavors of summer just yet, these summer-themed products from Trader Joe's are about to become your new go-to snacks.

From refreshing watermelon drinks to nostalgic mini ice cream sandwiches, the list of to-die-for products goes on and on (and on and on). No matter what it is you're in the mood for, there is a product at Trader Joe's for you. And what better excuse is there to go full-on ham at your local TJ's than this end-of-season bucket list? Whether you're planning one final barbecue or a trip to the beach, you are going to need something to snack on while you soak up those final rays of the season. So grab your cart, and get ready for the most delicious summer send-off of all time.

Pro tip: Buy lots of Two Buck Chuck to pair with your new snacks. You're very welcome for this.

1 Dark Chocolate Power Berries Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Power Berries, $3.49, Trader Joe's These chocolate-covered berries are the perfect combo of sweet and tart, and are packed with antioxidants. Throw these babies in the freezer overnight, enjoy on a hot day, and let your troubles melt away in the sun.

2 Girasoli Ricotta & Lemon Zest Pasta Trader Joe's Girasoli Ricotta & Lemon Zest Pasta, $2.99, Trader Joe's What screams summer more than fresh, sunflower-shaped pasta, creamy ricotta, and lemon zest straight out of Italy? I think I'm actually in love with these, and need to take home 100 of them ASAP for when it's fall and I'm sad about the weather.

3 Watermelon Cucumber Cooler Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, $3.49, Trader Joe's Stay cool all summer with this absolutely refreshing watermelon cucumber concoction. As soon as you untwist the cap, you're greeted by the summery scent of fresh watermelon and cucumber. Plus, the drink packs a hydrating punch, so you'll never have to worry about forcing yourself to drink 100 gallons of water per day ever again.

4 Peach Bellini Jam Trader Joe's Peach Bellini Jam, $3.99, Trader Joe's Peach Bellini Jam screams brunch time, all the time. Enjoy this on a slice of toast on a Saturday morning as you bask in the sunlight. You can also use the jam as a substitute for boring salad dressing, or make it the perfect addition to your charcuterie board, because #adulting.

5 Chile Lime Chicken Burgers Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers, $3.49, Trader Joe's Give regular burgers a much-needed break and ~spice things up~ with these chile lime chicken burgers. The perfectly portioned patties are super versatile, and ideal for low-key backyard BBQs or even easy weeknight dinners. Plus, they're perfect for those who don't like spicy, but do love flavor. Spread some fresh guac over the bun, and now we're talking.

6 Salt Water Taffy Trader Joe's Salt Water Taffy, $1.99, Trader Joe's These treats are perfect for daytime snacking. The taffy will take you back to your childhood, when you spent summers soaking up the sun and building A+ sand castles at the beach. Even if you're not at the beach, this will make you feel like you are.

7 Mango & Cream Bars Trader Joe's Mango & Cream Bars, $3.49, Trader Joe's These frozen bars are basically the adult versions of Creamsicles. The bars are made using ripe mangos all the way from Australia, and fresh sweet cream. Does anything sound more refreshing?

8 Key Lime Tea Cookies Trader Joe's Key Lime Tea Cookies, $3.99, Trader Joe's These bite-sized cookies are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, the powdered sugar makes them purely delectable. While the cookies are sweet, the key lime flavor is definitely there, hence the tartness you taste after you bite into them.