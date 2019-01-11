9 Underrated ’90s Comedies To Stream On Netflix When You’ve Already Rewatched All Your Faves

All ‘90s kids know that, when you’re feeling nostalgic for simpler times before social media and adulthood, there’s nothing more comforting than watching comedies you loved back in the day. But in addition to favorites like Disney classics and relatable teen flicks, there are so many underrated '90s comedies on Netflix you might’ve missed, or maybe had completely forgotten about until now. But just because you haven’t watched these movies doesn’t mean that they won’t make you feel the warm, fuzzy feeling that your favorite, nostalgic ‘90s flicks give you.

If you're in a family-friendly mood, there are gems like The Flintstones, The Addams Family, and It Takes Two. And then there are those darker comedies that you probably weren’t allowed to watch as a kid, like Clerks and Empire Records. Some of these comedies have even played a huge role in pop culture as we know it today, like Friday, which is where “Bye, Felicia” (which is actually supposed to be “Bye, Felisha”) originated.

With the weekend coming up, it’s the perfect time to catch up with these hilarious, underrated ‘90s comedies on Netflix before they have a chance to be taken off of the streaming site. And you might even find a new favorite from the decade you know best.

1 'Empire Records' Giphy Empire Records might not be one of the biggest '90s teen flicks, but it became the film helped turn Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger into Hollywood stars. It follows the lives of record store employees who face their independent shop becoming part of a chain, much to their chagrin.

2 'Clerks' Giphy Clerks might not have been a blockbuster hit, but Kevin Smith's first flick remains a cult classic. It's a super quotable film about a convenience store clerk whose life is turned upside down when he has to go to work on his day off.

3 'It Takes Two' Giphy Mary Kate and Ashley had tons of movies in the '90s, so it's easy to forget that before Lindsay Lohan's The Parent Trap came along, the twins played identical girls who meet by chance.

4 'The Flintstones' Giphy You might vaguely remember the live-action Flintstones movie from the '90s, but it's definitely worth rewatching it for its incredible cast, including John Goodman, Kyle MacLachlan, Halle Berry, and Elizabeth Taylor.

5 'Friday' Giphy If you're into stoner comedies, you'll need to watch Friday. And even if you're not too into the subgenre, might as well do so to learn the context of this famous phrase.

6 'Billy Madison' Giphy Adam Sandler's most recent movies might not be as hilarious as his classics, but luckily Netflix has some of his most-beloved work, including Billy Madison.

7 'The Truman Show' Giphy Jim Carrey starred in several memorable '90s comedies, but The Truman Show stands out because it was one of his first dramatic comedies, with a unique storyline to boot. He plays the titular character, who's adopted and raised by a corporation, his whole life being a TV show, without him being aware of it. But once he realizes the truth, he tries to escape and lead a normal life.

8 'The Addams Family' Giphy The Addams Family had the rare situation of its sequel becoming bigger than the first flick, but the first one is still definitely worth watching. In this one, Uncle Fester has been missing for 25 years and returns, but the family is skeptical and thinks he might be an impostor.