If you blow all of your hard-earned spending money on expensive coffee at an artisanal cafe because the quality of coffee you're capable of making at home is unappealing at best, you're definitely not alone. As someone who spends way too much money on having someone else to make coffee that I have the tools and resources to make myself, because I lack the technique to make it actually drinkable, I get it. And, I'm here to provide with some hacks for making coffee drinks at home that actually taste like something you might spend money on. Or, at the very least, are tasty!

Though a cup of coffee only requires two ingredients, it's somehow still impossibly hard to brew it expertly. When you're making coffee at home, it's easy to end up with a cup that's too bitter, too watery, too littered with grounds, or just not delicious enough. If one of the main reasons you go to the cafe is because you don't just want a cup of caffeination, you want a cup of something that tastes really good, you'll want to check out these simple-to-master hacks that will turn your home-brewed coffee into something that's actually enjoyable.

1. Pay Attention To The Beans

Shutterstock

If you're not liking the flavor you're getting at home, it might have nothing to do with your barista skills and a lot to do with the actual coffee beans you're working with. Experiment with different brands and brews to find something that you like. If you're looking for a less intense caffeination, you'll want to veer toward darker brews, and if you're looking for a cup of coffee with a kick, you'll want to opt for a lighter brew, but, of course, there are many shades in between.

2. Use Filtered Water

If your coffee has a weird taste, it might be your water. Just because your tap water might be considered safe to drink doesn't mean that its natural flavors won't be distracting when mixed with coffee. Try using filtered water and see if that makes a difference.

3. Add Salt To A Bitter Brew

I know, it sounds gross, but if you add a pinch of salt to a cup of coffee that's too bitter to enjoy, the ingredients will balance each other out and you'll totally rescue your coffee. Just don't overdo it, you'll know you've saved your drink if it's not longer bitter but not yet salty.

4. Oat Milk, All The Way

Even if you have no aversion to dairy milk, give oat milk a try. It's sweeter and creamier than whole milk, and blends into your coffee better that nut milks. If your coffee is too strong or too acidic, oat milk will bring in a creamy flavor that will correct the balance.

5. Swap Out Milk For Butter

Shutterstock

Yes, this is a thing, and yes, it's good, even though the reason people do this is not for taste. Butter coffee, a trend made popular by BulletProof Coffee is a practice of coffee drinking in which you add butter, ghee, or even coconut oil to your coffee to help slow down your body's digestion of the coffee. This helps the caffeine to be released gradually, which is said to keep your energy levels high and stead through the day. Plus, butter makes everything taste better.

6. Make Coffee Ice Cubes

You'll have to plan ahead for this hack, but it's worth it. Whether you like iced coffee, or you drink hot coffee but often have to add ice to cool it off so you can actually drink it, you'll want to have coffee ice cubes on hand. All you need to do is make a cup of coffee, let it cool down to room temperature, and then pour it into your ice tray and pop it in the freezer. Once frozen, coffee ice cubes will keep your coffee cool, without watering it down after melting.

7. Spice It Up

Though this is particularly delicious in the winer, cinnamon is a great additive to coffee year-round. Though it doesn't have sugar, it adds a subtle sweetness and spice to your coffee which automatically makes it taste more artisanal than usual. You can also experiment with vanilla, nutmeg, cocoa powder, and allspice.

8. Be Crafty About Adding Flavors

If you like your coffee with a hint of vanilla, chocolate, or even eggnog, you can use a flavored plant-based milk to spruce it up. Or, if you have chocolate or vanilla protein shake powder, you can mix your coffee into your shake for a cold brew smoothie that's also got some caloric heft to it.

9. Temper Your Cup

If you like your coffee hot, make sure that the cup you're pouring it into is already warm. You can do this by pouring hot water into your mug and letting it sit there until the coffee is ready, or you can microwave your cup if it's microwave safe. If you like iced coffee, keep a mug in the freezer so that it can stay colder, longer.