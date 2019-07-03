As June comes to an end, we approach the biggest holiday of the summer: Independence Day. When you think Fourth of July, there's no doubt that the first things that come to mind are baseball games, pool parties, backyard cookouts, and watching crazy fireworks shows at night. But if you're spending the Fourth somewhere that has rain on the forecast, prefer to spend the holiday doing more laid-back activities with friends and family (and air conditioning), or just want to shake things up a little, there are several great ways to celebrate the Fourth of July inside. Honestly, it's just too damn hot to go outside.

Getting older means we have the opportunity to get creative when it comes to enjoying our favorite holidays. From Friendsgiving to elaborate Secret Santa plans with your best pals, there are endless ways to spice up the year's biggest celebrations and break the mold a little bit. Luckily, the Fourth of July is one of the holidays where the celebration choices are endless. By the end of the day, there's no doubt that you'll be even more excited when July rolls around next year and, of course, have tons of stories to share about your not-so-typical 2018 Independence Day.

1. Play A Few Rounds of New Girl’s Iconic Game: True American Fox One thing that we could always count on throughout the seven seasons of FOX’s hit New Girl was seeing Jess and the gang play a wild game of True American. Get a few of your closest friends and head to the biggest room in the house, because this fast-paced American history-themed game requires a lot of movement. According to Jess in one episode, “It's 50 percent drinking game, 50 percent life-size Candy Land." "Well, it's more like 75 drinking, 20 Candy Land, and by the way the floor is molten lava,” Schmidt added quickly. But Winston confirmed that “It's actually 90 percent drinking and then it's got a loose Candy Land-like structure to it.” So, there you have it. You’re guaranteed to have a ridiculous amount of fun hopping from sofa cushion to sofa cushion playing the show’s legendary game with your friends, but don’t forget to avoid the floor. Learn how to play here.

2. DIY Fourth of July Food Projects Stephanie Frey/Shutterstock There are limitless red, white, and blue DIY foods that you and your friends or family can try to whip up in the kitchen — and some of them are seriously great. Have a sweet tooth? Try your hand at some Fourth of July-themed drinks (like this one from Closet Cooking!), stars and stripes-themed pie crust dippers, or delicious flag-colored daiquiris. Craving something more savory? Go for some red, white, and blue sliders or a refreshing, festive looking salad. These recipes will definitely keep you busy and most importantly, very full for the day.

3. Fourth-Inspired Movie Viewing Party bbernard/Shutterstock Snuggle up on the couch, turn down the lights, and make sure the remote is within arms-length — it’s time to watch some flicks that are on brand for your Fourth of July festivities. Whether you put on Jaws, Captain America, Independence Day, Born on the Fourth of July, or Forrest Gump, you seriously can’t go wrong. Not a huge movie buff? Hop onto Netflix or HBO to marathon Scandal or VEEP.

4. American History Trivia Competition Tibanna79/Shutterstock This can definitely get more heated than you might think — if you and your friends are as competitive as mine, time will start to fly by. Try your hand at Kahoot outside of the classroom (even the least win-hungry people will lose their minds when Kahoot is involved), get one person to search up some online trivia and be the judge of the rest, or, if you’re feeling extra confident, get a legit American History Trivia game and watch things get real. May the best (whoever has listened to the Hamilton soundtrack the most times) player win.

5. American Food Cook-In Nikita Khrebtov/Shutterstock Want to have a potluck without getting sunburned or attacked by mosquitos? Open up a Google doc, assign some friends to bring certain dishes, and have a Southern-style cook-in. I’m talking apple pie with vanilla ice cream, hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, collard greens, biscuits, fried chicken, and grilled cheese with tomato soup. Find out how to make some of your favorite classics here.

6. Watch Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Spectacular Dana.S/Shutterstock If your heart is set on fireworks but the weather isn’t on your side or there aren't any shows going on near you, you can always count on Macy’s to air a nationwide holiday show. Watch along with the three million live spectators in New York City for their largest fireworks display since 2000, and enjoy a performance by Jennifer Hudson to follow. You can watch the two hour NBC broadcast at home on Thurs., July 4 beginning at 7 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. ET/PT.

7. Karaoke adriaticfoto/Shutterstock Who needs to watch celebrity performances on the fourth of July when you and your friends can have your own? One way to really get in the spirit on Independence Day is to have a patriotic-themed karaoke party. Get dressed in red, white, and blue and sit around your living room singing some of your favorite tunes. Just don't forget to sing "Party in the USA."

8. Red, White, and Blue Fashion Show Elena Kharichkina/Shutterstock One way to stay on theme and have a good time on the fourth is to have an Independence Day-themed fashion show with family or friends. Bring as many clothes as you can and give yourselves a limited amount of time to put together the most chic patriotic looks. Turn your hallway into a runway and rate each other's completed looks. The person who can make a red, white. and blue outfit look the best, wins! And you can all think of a fun, creative prize to give away at the end — even if it's just a sense of accomplishment.