Most people think leather falls into one of two categories: either so high fashion that there's no way they can pull it off or something purely restricted to fetish wear. I'm here to prove those people very very wrong. You see, leather has seen a stratospheric rise in the apparel world. So much so that it has moved beyond jackets, boots, belts, and bags. The following leather fashion looks are the easiest ways to inject your everyday wardrobe with a little oomph.

As you may know, real leather does not come cheap. And as the impact of leather on the environment can be less than great, it's good to know that alternatives are more readily available than ever. As PETA reports, the leather-making process is renowned for using up lots of energy, can produce dangerous chemicals, and contributes to climate change. Plus it's not exactly animal friendly.

Happily faux leather is widely available on the high street and is much much cheaper, and there's also vegan leather (which, again, usually costs more but is guaranteed to be sustainable). Currently, the latter is only produced by designer brands looking to make a difference. Stella McCartney has been using vegetarian leather for quite some time but smaller names like Nanushka have also taken it upon themselves to produce ethical garments.

Some of these designs will set you back just over £100; some a lot more. If that's well above your budget, look to the high street for plenty more leather options. From shirts to pencil skirts, there are numerous ways to wear the fabric.

1 Workwear Bright Green Faux Leather Pencil Skirt £25 River Island Another faux option, this pencil skirt is one leather look that's ideal for the office. It comes in several colour options. While mint green and light pink may signal spring, opt for black, grey, or vampy red for a darker mood. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

2 A Glamorous Option Nanushka Nahar Knotted Vegan Leather Midi Dress £475 £333 Net-a-Porter Sandra Sandor, the designer behind epic label Nanushka, paired this sultry vegan wrap dress with slipper-like shoes at her New York Fashion Week presentation. So that means you can totally do the same. Available in UK size XS to L; 8 to 14.

4 Wild West Style Faux Leather Dress With Studs £39.99 Zara Work the leather trend into the Western theme and you get this cowboy-esque delight. Wear alone or over trousers for a true high fashion look. Available in UK XS to XL; 6 to 16.

5 A Truly Affordable Piece Collusion Leather Look Pinny Dress £25 £15 ASOS ASOS' latest own brand, Collusion, has released so many great pieces. This faux leather pinafore dress will work for the office, for wintry nights out, and casual weekend days. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

6 Pleated Perfection PVC A-Line Skirt £64 Navabi Designed by the wonderful Bethany Rutter (aka Arched Eyebrow), this blood red skirt isn't technically leather but its glossy pleats won't give the game away. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

7 A Designer Discount Nanushka Frank Croc-Effect Vegan Leather Overalls £435 £131 Net-a-Porter Inspired by '90s Berlin fashion, these easy-to-wear overalls have been so heavily discounted that it'd be rude to refuse. Designed in a relatively loose fit, you can fit everything from baggy tees to snuggly sweaters underneath. Available in UK size XS to XL; 8 to 16.

8 An Understated Taste Faux Leather Top With Contrasting Topstitching £25.99 £9.99 Zara If you want to ease your way into the leather life, take a gander at this ever-so-subtle top. Wear underneath a blazer for the ultimate discrete look or with leather trousers to really make a statement. Available in UK size XS to L; 6 to 14.

9 Button Up Willow Vegan Leather Shirt £85 Kitri Yet another Western-themed design comes from Kitri. This shirt, however, is 100 percent vegan and can be styled in the most effortless of ways. Available in UK size 6 to 16.