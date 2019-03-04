We've enjoyed a nice little break from Mercury retrograde since the end of 2018, but that's about to stop. On Mar. 5, the planet Mercury goes retrograde for the first time this year (which basically means it looks like it's spinning backwards from here on Earth, although it isn't), and things will seem out of whack. Sure, Mercury retrograde tends to get a bad rep and isn't always quite as bad as it seems, but for the most part, it can be pretty frustrating.

Mercury retrograde can cause general communication issues, and can affect everything from your relationships to your travel plans to even your tech items. Luckily, there are a few ways to protect yourself from Mercury retrograde you should know about.

Of course, you can't stop all the mishaps that may come your way because of this weird planetary phenomenon, but you can certainly try! There are certain things you should avoid doing during the Mercury retrograde period, but there are also a few ways to get ready for that time before it happens so that you can miss any potential disasters. It's easier to skip this type of thing completely than have to deal with it after the fact.

Mercury retrograde is also happening during Pisces season this year, which means that you're going to feel even more stuck in your own head than usual. How can you get ready for this onset of emotions? Below are a few idea.

1 Meditate Giphy Meditation is an excellent way to relieve stress, clear your head, and learn how to productively deal with messy emotions — all great things to know during Mercury retrograde. Especially this Mercury retrograde, since it's happening during the super emotional and intuitive Pisces season. But meditation isn't a miracle worker that changes you overnight — it takes time, patience, and practice. Start working on it now so that you'll be a pro by the time Mercury goes retrograde.

2 Avoid Planning Anything Big Giphy This Mercury retrograde starts on Mar. 5 and ends on Mar. 28. So, look at your calendar, and try not to plan anything big for basically the entire month of March. Of course, that might be unavoidable, but if you can postpone something, do it. Plans are generally difficult during this period, and things can easily go awry. Best to avoid certain things altogether!

3 Get Into Some Sort Of Self-Care Routine Giphy Self-care is a great way to deal with the overwhelming time that is Mercury retrograde. Start thinking of something now that will soothe you and make you feel better after a tough day. Maybe it's reading before bed instead of looking at your phone or dedicating one day a week to an at-home spa day. It doesn't really matter, as long as it feels good.

4 Triple Check Everything Giphy If you have anything coming up during Mercury retrograde, check it over as much as possible now, and keep doing so. Basically, you just want to stay on top of any plans you do have during March so that if something goes wrong, you can fix it ASAP.

5 Get All Travel Plans Ready Now Giphy Traveling is not advised during Mercury retrograde, simply because you're more likely to run into annoyances like delays and cancellations, but it can't always be avoided. If you have a trip planned, just get all of the actual planning done now rather than later. Make sure you're all set to go, with backup plans in case they're needed.

6 Block Any Numbers Of Those You Don't Want To Talk To Giphy You know that ex you sometimes have to stop yourself from texting? Or the friend you're fighting with recently? You should probably do yourself a favor and delete and/or block their numbers from your phone. If there's someone you don't want to have a weird conversation with, don't talk to them during Mercury retrograde. You could end up saying something you didn't want to say.

7 Make Any Big Decisions Now Giphy Have a decision deadline coming up during Mercury retrograde? You should probably either make it now, before the retrograde period, or wait until after. It's not advised to make big decisions during Mercury retrograde, as your head is a bit more clouded and you're more prone to doing the wrong thing.

8 Get Big Conversations Done Giphy Oh, and any big conversations that need to go on? Get those over with now. You don't want to talk about anything important and serious during Mercury retrograde. So, if you need to talk to your boss, do it now. If you need to have a big convo with a significant other, now is your only chance.